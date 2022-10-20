Shares of this industrial and agri chemicals manufacturer are at a 52-week high

    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Shares of Deepak Fertilisers are up over 160 percent this year.

    Shares of Deepak Fertilisers hit a 52-week high on Thursday after gaining as much as 6 percent on Thursday.
    The company will report its quarterly results on November 10.
    On a year-to-date basis, the stock is up 160 percent.
    In an interaction with CNBC-TV18 last month, the company's Chairman and Managing Director Shailesh Mehta said that the company is shifting its business model to specialties from commodities, and the move will bring fruitful results.
    Mehta said that the move will have a complete transformation of its business over the next three years. The company plans on rolling out a series of crop-specific nutrients after discussions with farmers.
    The company's CMD also mentioned that their three businesses — fertilisers, industrial chemicals, and mining chemicals — are "beautifully aligned with the India growth story."
    Shares of Deepak Fertilisers are currently trading 5 percent higher at Rs 1,034, as of 12:45 PM.
    (Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
