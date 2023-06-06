Deepak Fertilisers arm Performance Chemiserve raises Rs 900 crore via NCDs

Shares of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd ended at Rs 560.60, up by Rs 8.20, or 1.48 percent on the BSE.

Industrial chemicals and fertilisers manufacturer Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation on Tuesday said its wholly owned subsidiary Performance Chemiserve Ltd has raised Rs 900 crore.

The company informed the stock exchanges that it has raised Rs 900 crore by issuing an allotment of rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis to qualified institutional buyers.