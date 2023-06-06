CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsDeepak Fertilisers arm Performance Chemiserve raises Rs 900 crore via NCDs

Deepak Fertilisers arm Performance Chemiserve raises Rs 900 crore via NCDs

Deepak Fertilisers arm Performance Chemiserve raises Rs 900 crore via NCDs
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jun 6, 2023 10:21:35 PM IST (Published)

Shares of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd ended at Rs 560.60, up by Rs 8.20, or 1.48 percent on the BSE.

Industrial chemicals and fertilisers manufacturer Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation on Tuesday said its wholly owned subsidiary Performance Chemiserve Ltd has raised Rs 900 crore.

Live Tv

Loading...

The company informed the stock exchanges that it has raised Rs 900 crore by issuing an allotment of rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis to qualified institutional buyers.
The payment obligation under NCDs is guaranteed by way of corporate guarantee of the company, it said. The NCDs will be listed on BSE Limited and the maximum tenor is 3 years with a call option after 18 months, the company added.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X