Deepak Fertilisers arm Performance Chemiserve raises Rs 900 crore via NCDs

2 Min(s) Read
Shares of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd ended at Rs 560.60, up by Rs 8.20, or 1.48 percent on the BSE.
Industrial chemicals and fertilisers manufacturer Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation on Tuesday said its wholly owned subsidiary Performance Chemiserve Ltd has raised Rs 900 crore.
Live Tv
Loading...
The company informed the stock exchanges that it has raised Rs 900 crore by issuing an allotment of rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis to qualified institutional buyers.
The payment obligation under NCDs is guaranteed by way of corporate guarantee of the company, it said. The NCDs will be listed on BSE Limited and the maximum tenor is 3 years with a call option after 18 months, the company added.