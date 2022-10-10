Deep Industries at 52-Week High After Oil India Order Win

Mini
Deep Industries shares have doubled this year.
The company in a regulatory filing on Saturday said that it had received a letter of award from Oil India for charter hiring of two Workover Rigs (550 HP- 750 HP capacity) for a period of three years.
Deep Industries Ltd. focuses on providing Air & Natural Gas Compressor Services on a chartered hire basis. It also provides workover and drilling rig services. The company holds a fleet of onshore workover and drilling rigs, ranging from 150 HP TO 1500 HP.
The company has also forayed into the exploration and production segment. Deep Industries operates onshore oil and natural gas blocks, and coal bed methane blocks awarded through various bidding processes.