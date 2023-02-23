Deep Industries wins Rs 106 crore order for mobile drilling rigs from ONGC

The company provides various equipment and services in oil and gas field operations on a rental and chartered-hire basis.
Deep Industries Ltd. on Thursday announced that it has received a Letter of Award from the Oil and Natural Gas Company (ONGC) for hiring one mobile drilling rig of 1,000 HP for three years for an Ahmedabad asset.
The estimated value of the award is around Rs 106 crore ($12.93 million).
Deep Industries will provide the mobile drilling rig and equipment together with manpower in terms of roustabouts etc. for maintaining the mud systems as per the requirement of the order.
Shares of Deep Industries are trading higher by 0.26 percent at Rs 275.