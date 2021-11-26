December F&O series begins today with 83% rollover from Nov series

Dalal Street is set to begin the December futures & options (F&O) series on Friday, a day after the Nifty50 index ended the November series with a loss of 321 points or 1.8 percent. That was the biggest fall in a monthly series since March 2021. The leaner, 30-scrip index Sensex lost 1,189.6 points -- or two percent -- during this period.

Rollovers

The Nifty's November-December rollovers are at 82.6 percent as against a three-month average of 81 percent.

Month Rollovers (%) OI at start of series (crore shares) FII long exposure in index futures (%) December 83 1.05 70 November 82 1.04 54 October 75 1.17 57 September 84 1.24 65 August 83 0.88 69

Key triggers for December F&O series

FII flow

COVID updates from Europe

US yields, dollar index

RBI policy outcome (December 8)

Crude, commodity prices ​

NAV propping

Foreign institutional investors' longs are at 70 percent at the beginning of the December series. Here's how the 50-scrip index has fared in the December series in the past:

Series Nifty change (absolute) Change (%) Dec-20 995 9.7 Dec-19 -25 -0.2 Dec-18 -79 0.7

The Nifty50 benchmark has not seen four consecutive positive series in a row for a while now. Here's how the Nifty has fared in the recent series: