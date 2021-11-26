0

December F&O series begins today with 83% rollover from Nov series

By Mangalam Maloo  | IST (Published)
Dalal Street will begin the December futures & options (series) on Friday. The Nifty50 ended the November F&O series with a loss of 321 points or 1.8 percent -- the biggest fall in a monthly series since March 2021.

Dalal Street is set to begin the December futures & options (F&O) series on Friday, a day after the Nifty50 index ended the November series with a loss of 321 points or 1.8 percent. That was the biggest fall in a monthly series since March 2021. The leaner, 30-scrip index Sensex lost 1,189.6 points -- or two percent -- during this period.
Rollovers
The Nifty's November-December rollovers are at 82.6 percent as against a three-month average of 81 percent.
MonthRollovers (%)OI at start of series (crore shares)FII long exposure in index futures (%)
December831.0570
November821.0454
October751.1757
September841.2465
August830.8869
Key triggers for December F&O series
  • FII flow
  • COVID updates from Europe
  • US yields, dollar index
  • RBI policy outcome (December 8)
  • Crude, commodity prices ​
  • NAV propping
    • Foreign institutional investors' longs are at 70 percent at the beginning of the December series. Here's how the 50-scrip index has fared in the December series in the past:
    SeriesNifty change (absolute)Change (%)
    Dec-209959.7
    Dec-19-25-0.2
    Dec-18-790.7
    The Nifty50 benchmark has not seen four consecutive positive series in a row for a while now. Here's how the Nifty has fared in the recent series:
    SeriesNifty change (absolute)
    Nov-21-321
    Oct-21239
    Sept-21981
    Aug-21859
    Jul-21-12
    (Edited by : Sandeep Singh)
    next story