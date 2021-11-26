December F&O series begins today with 83% rollover from Nov series

Dalal Street is set to begin the December futures & options (F&O) series on Friday, a day after the Nifty50 index ended the November series with a loss of 321 points or 1.8 percent. That was the biggest fall in a monthly series since March 2021. The leaner, 30-scrip index Sensex lost 1,189.6 points -- or two percent -- during this period.
Rollovers
The Nifty's November-December rollovers are at 82.6 percent as against a three-month average of 81 percent.
|Month
|Rollovers (%)
|OI at start of series (crore shares)
|FII long exposure in index futures (%)
|December
|83
|1.05
|70
|November
|82
|1.04
|54
|October
|75
|1.17
|57
|September
|84
|1.24
|65
|August
|83
|0.88
|69
Key triggers for December F&O series
Foreign institutional investors' longs are at 70 percent at the beginning of the December series. Here's how the 50-scrip index has fared in the December series in the past:
|Series
|Nifty change (absolute)
|Change (%)
|Dec-20
|995
|9.7
|Dec-19
|-25
|-0.2
|Dec-18
|-79
|0.7
The Nifty50 benchmark has not seen four consecutive positive series in a row for a while now. Here's how the Nifty has fared in the recent series:
|Series
|Nifty change (absolute)
|Nov-21
|-321
|Oct-21
|239
|Sept-21
|981
|Aug-21
|859
|Jul-21
|-12
(Edited by : Sandeep Singh)