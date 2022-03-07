Deals in NSE shares up sharply in Feb; FIIs sellers at average price Rs 2,210/share

Foreign institutional investors continued to be net sellers in shares of the National Stock Exchange in February as well, according to share transfer data available on the NSE website. There was a sharp rise in both the number of transactions as well as the volume of shares.

In February, there were a total of 270 transactions, up 35 percent over January, with close to 6.8 million shares changing hands, up 70 percent month-on-month.

FIIs net sold 15.64 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 2,210 per share. In January, they had net sold 11.67 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,956 per share.

NSE shares are not listed on any exchange, as the bourse is yet to go public. The deals are done privately and so prices vary according to the size and need of the parties involved. Also, many of the transactions are approved by the NSE board with a lag of 3-4 months after the deals are struck, brokers dealing in NSE shares say.

What is evident from the data is that there is a strong demand for shares from local investors, mainly high networth individuals and alternative investment funds.

There were 10 deals totaling over 4.3 million shares, in which the sellers were non-resident Indians and the buyers were local investors, struck at an average price of Rs 2,888 per share. One large deal for 1.7 million shares was done at Rs 3,210 per share.

The number of shares that changed hands between domestic investors was flat at a little over 8 lakh shares in February, but the average selling price increased to Rs 2,414 from Rs 2,113 month-on-month.

The NSE has been in the headlines over the last month after a SEBI order revealed that the bourse's ex-CEO Chitra Ramakrishna had shared confidential data with an unknown person, who she claimed was a yogi based in the Himalayas.

Ramakrishna is currently in the custody of the CBI, which is probing the irregularities in NSE's colocation server facility between 2010 and 2014. Some brokers are said to have made a killing because they were able to exploit the loopholes in the colocation facility.