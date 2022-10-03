    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Market ends at day's low; Oriental Hotels at 52-week high: What kept dealers busy on Monday?

    By Nimesh Shah   IST (Updated)
    Ashok Leyland may have ended lower but dealers indicate strong buy flows for the stock from the FII desk. Disclaimer: The stocks discussed in this article are based on unconfirmed reports from dealing rooms. It is advised to carry out your own due diligence before making any investment decision.

    Shares of Oriental Hotels ended 9.2 percent higher on Monday, in what was the stock's best single-day performance since May 31 this year. The stock also hit its 52-week high of Rs 84.60 during intraday trade.
    Sources within dealing rooms tell CNBC TV-18 that the street is anticipating a merger of Oriental Hotels with a group company soon. Oriental Hotels belongs to the Reddy Group of South India.
    Another Down Day
    Sell-off continued on Dalal Street as Indian equities began the new trading week with losses. Indian equities opened higher but gave up the gains to end near the lowest point of the day. Volumes remained on the lower side as most Asian indices were shut due to a holiday. India is also having a holiday-shortened trading week.
    Banking stocks remained under pressure with ICICI Bank contributing the most to the Nifty 50's losses.
    Dealers suggest that there has been some ETF selling at a leading FII desk on Monday. The usual defensives - IT and Pharma see divergence as Pharma stocks remain well bid, while selling pressure continued in technology names. Technology majors will begin the September quarter earnings season when TCS reports results on October 10.
    For the near-term, the range for the Nifty 50 is seen between 16,700 to 17,300.
    Besides Oriental Hotels, here are some other stocks that have been part of the dealing room chatter today:
    Gravita India: The manufacturer and exporter of lead metals and its products ended 2 percent lower on Monday after a two-day surge. Dealing rooms are anticipating a large block deal in the stock soon in which the promoter entity is likely to be the seller. As per the June quarter shareholding pattern, promoters held 73 percent stake in Gravita India.
    Ashok Leyland: Shares ended 1.3 percent lower today, declining for the fifth out of the last six trading sessions. Even though the stock ended lower, dealers suggest that it received strong buy flows from the FII desk. The company reported its highest sales in six months, reporting a growth of 84 percent year-on-year in September.
    Also Read: Auto sales: M&M registers highest ever SUV sales, Bajaj Auto sales decline by 2%
    KPIT Tech: The mid-sized technology name has been in the news over the last month, during which the stock has gained 18 percent. Shares ended little changed on Monday and dealers suggest that the stock is consolidating after a strong upmove. There have been strong FII buy flows that the stock has received, according to the dealers. The management told CNBC-TV18 that the company may revise its revenue guidance after completing the acquisition of four firms of Germany's Technica group — something not factored in its existing guidance.
    Also Read: KPIT Tech acquires 4 companies of Germany's Technica group — shares rise
    First Published:  IST
    Note To Readers

    Disclaimer: The stocks discussed in this article are based on unconfirmed reports from dealing rooms. It is advised to carry out your own due diligence before making any investment decision.

    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18.
