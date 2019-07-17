DCB Bank shares slump 14% on asset quality deterioration in Q1

Shares of DCB Bank fell 14 percent on Wednesday after the first-quarter earnings showed an uptick in the bank's bad loan proportion, with the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rising to 1.96 percent as against 1.86 percent in the corresponding period of 2018.

The stock fell as much as 14 percent to Rs 205.30 per share on BSE. At 9:43 AM, the stock was trading 12.8 percent lower at Rs 208, while the Sensex was unchanged at 39,134.

The fresh slippages also rose to Rs 145.4 crore, compared with Rs 107.1 crore a year ago. Net NPAs rose to 0.81 percent, compared with 0.72 percent a year ago.

The lender, however, reported a rise of 17 percent in its net profit to Rs 81 crore in Q1 against Rs 70 crore YoY. Total income during the quarter rose 10 percent to Rs 392 crore as against Rs 356 crore in the year-ago period, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Net interest income moved up to Rs 305 crore from Rs 273 crore, while the non-interest income during the quarter stood at Rs 87 crore as compared with Rs 83 crore a year ago.

"We are focussing on granular retail term deposits in order to further improve our deposit profile. Some margin pressure will be felt for two more quarters, beyond which, we expect stability due to the re-pricing profile of long-term refinance and renewal cycle of customer deposits," said Murali M Natarajan, managing director, and chief executive officer, DCB Bank.

Also, track all live market action on CNBC-TV18 Market Blog