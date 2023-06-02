DCB Bank board forms search committee to identify new CEO and MD

Shares of DCB Bank ended at Rs 121.20, up by Rs 1.65, or 1.38 percent on the BSE.

Private sector lender DCB Bank on Friday said the board has formed a search committee to identify candidates for the position of managing director and chief executive officer.

Murali Natrajan is the current managing director and chief executive officer of the bank, whose tenure of 15 years will be completed on April 28, 2024.

Further, the board of directors of the bank has also approved the appointment of Korn Ferry as the search firm for the mandate of identification and evaluation of suitable candidates for the position of managing director and CEO.