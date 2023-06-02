English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsDCB Bank board forms search committee to identify new CEO and MD

DCB Bank board forms search committee to identify new CEO and MD

DCB Bank board forms search committee to identify new CEO and MD
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jun 2, 2023 4:18:16 PM IST (Published)

Shares of DCB Bank ended at Rs 121.20, up by Rs 1.65, or 1.38 percent on the BSE.

Private sector lender DCB Bank on Friday said the board has formed a search committee to identify candidates for the position of managing director and chief executive officer.

Live Tv

Loading...

Murali Natrajan is the current managing director and chief executive officer of the bank, whose tenure of 15 years will be completed on April 28, 2024.
Further, the board of directors of the bank has also approved the appointment of Korn Ferry as the search firm for the mandate of identification and evaluation of suitable candidates for the position of managing director and CEO.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X