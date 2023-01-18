Davos 2023 | TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan says hybrid work model is the way forward

IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Wednesday said a hybrid work model is the way forward for the company as it's trying to get back everyone to return to office desks.

In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan during an interaction at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, chief executive officer Rajesh Gopinathan said it's not completely remote but hybrid within the commutable distance as the organisations connect with the individual both digitally and physically.

The CEO stated that TCS had added around 1 lakh people over the COVID-19 pandemic and the company needed to integrate the workforce and make sure that they are fully integrated with the cultural ethos as well as the operating models of the company.

Patents

Gopinathan said the company received more than 2,600 granted patents and other 6,000-7,000 are in the pipeline. So, TCS is getting more than one patent granted a calendar day, "So if you look at patents on the sheer patent filing that we have, far outstrips anything else that happens in the corporate sector in India, captive or non-captive."

China

Talking about Beijing opening up after three years, he said it's a good thing from a humanitarian and economic perspective as it will open up an export market for European companies.

The CEO said, "The good thing is that even with the pandemic, our long-term vision, our long-term journey has remained intact. So that has stood the test of the pandemic and that's very encouraging."

Chat GPT

Gopinathan said Chat GPT is evolving and the company needs to understand it in essence, "So if you take it from a TCS perspective, we need to think of it as a tool. And we need to make sure that it is integrated into service delivery, and our service delivery needs to be able to accept that internally."

"We have done the same thing when it came to automation, but we need to do this again. So AI is out of the denial mode now, it is there with us. Legitimizing is a different thing, that we'll have to wait and see what the implications of it's because it has the potential to sit on the sum total of human knowledge," he added.