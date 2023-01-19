homemarket Newsstocks News

Datamatics gains most in nearly a year after strong digital business growth in Q3

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 19, 2023 8:42:12 PM IST (Published)

The revenue from operations surged 23.9 percent year-on-year to Rs 372.64 crore from Rs 301 crore in the year-ago quarter.

 Shares of Datamatics Global Services Ltd. closed 11 percent higher at Rs 306.95 per piece on the BSE on Thursday after the company reported strong numbers for the December quarter.

The technology firm posted a profit after tax of Rs 45 crore in the December quarter, 24.66 percent higher year-on-year compared to Rs 36 crore in the year-ago period. The PAT also increased 14.7 percent quarter-on-quarter from Rs 39.24 crore in the September quarter.

The revenue from operations surged 23.9 percent year-on-year and 8.5 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 372.64 crore from Rs 301 crore in the year-ago quarter and Rs 343.4 crore in the previous quarter.

The company’s EBITDA climbed 14 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 58.9 crore from Rs 51.65 crore in the previous quarter, while the EBITDA margin reduced to 15.82 percent from 16.94 percent year-on-year.

Datamatics’ digital operations segment constituted 41 percent of the total revenue contribution. The business revenue surged 24.2 percent while the EBIT margin jumped 225 basis points to 19.5 percent.

The company’s digital experiences segment constitutes 16 percent of the total revenue contribution. The business revenue jumped 46.9 percent year-on-year and 16.7 percent quarter-on-quarter, and the EBIT margin rose sharply by 380 basis points to 27.8 percent in the quarter from 24 percent in the year-ago quarter and 25.40 percent in the previous quarter.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
