Data Patterns IPO subscribed 105 times, retail portion booked 21.59 times on Day 3

Data Patterns’ initial public offering (IPO) has been oversubscribed by a whopping 104.8 times on Thursday, the last day of bidding. The offer has received bids for 74.39 crore shares against the IPO size of 70.97 lakh shares by 3 pm. The shares of the company that supplies electronic systems to the defence and aerospace sectors are available for bidding until 5 pm on December 16.

Data Patterns IPO includes a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 240 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of equity worth Rs 348 crore by promoters and existing shareholders. The Chennai-based firm has set a price band of Rs 555-585 and investors can bid for shares in multiples of 25. At the upper end of the price band, one lot of Data Patterns shares is valued at Rs 14,625.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed to the issue reserved for them 157.07 times. They put in bids for 30.76 crore shares against the portion of 19.58 lakh shares. Retail investors, meanwhile, bid for 7.76 crore shares, which is 21.59 times the issue reserved for them. Non-institutional investors, on the other hand, subscribed to 35.85 crore shares, over 232 times the portion of the IPO reserved for them.

On Wednesday, the second day of bidding, the IPO of the Chennai-based company was subscribed 7.68 times . On December 13, a day ahead of the IPO rollout, the firm announced it has collected Rs 176 crore from anchor investors.

It is likely the shares of Data Patterns will list on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on December 24.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the fresh issue for debt repayment, funding its working capital and up-gradation and expansion of its existing facilities besides general corporate purposes. Data Patterns is backed by former Blackstone head Matthew Cyriac via Florintree Capital Partners LLP, which holds a 12.8 percent stake in the company.