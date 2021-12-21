Data Patterns IPO share allotment likely today: How to check status, GMP and other details

Defence and aerospace electronics solutions provider Data Patterns , which closed its IPO last week, is likely to finalise the allotment of shares on Tuesday. The shares are likely to list on exchanges on December 24.

Investors can check IPO allotment status on the website of registrar Link Intime as well as on BSE. The status will only appear if the details are entered correctly. In the case of non-allotment, the blocked amount will be refunded to your bank account.

The company had fixed the price band at Rs 555-585 per share for the IPO that was open between December 14 and December 16.

How to check Data Patterns IPO allotment status:

A. Through the website of registrar - Linkintime

2) Select IPO name from the dropdown

3) Enter application number or DP ID/Client ID or PAN

4) In the case of application number, select application type (ASBA or NON-ASBA) and 'Enter Application Number'. In the case of DPID/Client ID, select Depository "NSDL or CDSL" and enter "DP ID/Client ID".

5) Enter 'Captcha' and submit

B. On BSE:

2) Select ‘Equity’ and then from the dropdown, select issue name

3) Enter your application number and PAN

4) Click on the "Search" button

The issue received a robust response from the investors and was subscribed 119 times on the last day of bidding. The offer has received bids for 85 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 71 lakh equity shares.

The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed over 24 times, while that for non-institutional investors 40 times, as per the subscription data available on the exchanges. Qualified institutional buyers subscribed to the issue some 190 times.

Data Patterns is a vertically integrated defence and aerospace electronics solutions provider catering to the defence industry. It has capabilities in processors, power, radio frequencies, microwave and mechanical engineering. Given its indigenous, integrated approach, innovation-focused business models, and experienced management team, brokerages had recommended subscribing to the issue.

The grey market premium of the stock was Rs 280 according to IPO Watch, suggesting the stock could list at a premium of 50 percent to the issue price of Rs 585.