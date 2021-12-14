Data Patterns IPO Day 1: Issue oversubscribed in less than 3 hours; retail portion booked 2.9 times

Data Patterns (India) Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed more than 1.5 times on Tuesday, the first day of bidding. The offer received bids for 1.17 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 70.97 lakh equity by 12:25 pm, i.e., in less than three hours of opening for bidding.

The public issue comprises a fresh issue of 70.97 lakh shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 59.52 lakh equity shares by promoters and individual selling shareholders. The OFS includes the sale of up to 19.67 lakh shares each by Srnivasagopalan Rangarajan and Rekha Murthy Rangarajan, up to 75,000 shares by Sudhir Nathan, up to 4.15 lakh equity shares by G.K. Vasundhara and up to 15.28 lakh equity shares by other existing shareholders.

Data Patterns has set a price band of Rs 555-585 a share. The issue, which will close on December 16, is expected to fetch Rs 588.22 crore at the upper end of the price band.

While qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) are yet to subscribe to any shares, non-institutional investors have subscribed to 12.70 lakh of the 15.41 shares reserved for them. Retail investors subscribed to 2.9 times of the portion reserved for them by 12 noon. They bid for 1.04 crore shares against the 35.96 lakh shares reserved for them.

The company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue for repayment of debt, funding its working capital and upgradation and expansion of its existing facilities besides general corporate purposes.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 25 equity shares. Data Patterns is backed by former Blackstone head Matthew Cyriac via Florintree Capital Partners LLP, which holds a 12.8 percent stake in the company.

Many brokerages including Yes Securities and Marwadi Financial Services have a ‘buy’ rating for the issue.

