Data Patterns India IPO: Issue price, lot size, dates and other key things to know

Data Patterns India's IPO to raise Rs 588 crore opened for subscription on Tuesday. The IPO of Chennai-based Data Patterns - a defence and aerospace electronics solutions provider - comprises fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 240 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of equity worth Rs 348 crore. Bidding for the initial share sale will end on Thursday, December 16.

Here are key things to know about the Data Patterns IPO

Important dates

: Bidding for Data Patterns shares will be available under the IPO from December 14 to December 16. Shares are likely to list on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on December 24.

Issue price: Data Patterns shares are available for bidding in a price band of Rs 555-585 under the IPO.

ALSO READ: How to read key IPO Nos, spot red flags in DRHP

Lot size: Shares are available for bidding in multiples of 25. At the upper end of the price band, one lot is valued at Rs 14,625.

Investor categories: Out of the total IPO, 50 percent is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 percent for non-institutional investors and 35 percent for retail investors.

Fund utilisation: The company aims to utilise the proceeds from the IPO to prepay or repay certain borrowings, fund its working capital requirements, upgrade and expand its facilities, and for general corporate purposes.

Company profile: Incorporated in November 1998, Data Patterns (India) is a vertically integrated defence and aerospace electronics solutions provider catering to the defence products industry. The company has design capabilities across the entire spectrum of strategic defence and aerospace electronics solutions including processors, power, radio frequencies and microwave, embedded software and firmware, and mechanical engineering.

Financials: The company's net profit was at Rs 55.6 crore in FY21, as against Rs 21.1 crore in the previous year. Its revenue stood at Rs 205.8 crore in FY21, as against Rs 151.5 crore in FY20.