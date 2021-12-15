Data Patterns IPO subscribed nearly 6 times on Day 2 so far

Data Patterns India's IPO to raise Rs 588 crore was subscribed nearly six times on Wednesday, the second day of the bidding process. The Data Patterns IPO comprises fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 240 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of equity worth Rs 348 crore by promoters and existing shareholders. Chennai-based Data Patterns supplies electronic systems to the defence and aerospace sectors .

By 2:06 pm, the Data patterns IPO received bids for a total of 4.1 crore shares as against the 71 lakh shares on offer, a subscription of 5.8 times.

On Tuesday, the IPO was subscribed an overall 3.3 times , receiving bids for 2.3 crore shares. The portion reserved for non -institutional investors was subscribed 1.5 times, and that for retail investors 5.9 times.

Data Patterns shares are available for bidding in a price band of Rs 555-585, in multiples of 25, under the IPO. At the upper end of the price band, one lot of Data Patterns shares is valued at Rs 14,625.

Shares are likely to list on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on December 24.

Out of the total IPO, 50 percent is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 percent for non-institutional investors and 35 percent for retail investors.