Damanis increase stake in India Cements to 22.76% from 21.14%

Radhakishan S Damani family, the promoters of retail chain D-Mart, on Tuesday said it has picked up over 62 lakh shares or 1.6 percent stake in India Cements through open market purchases between November 22 and December 20, 2021, raising stake to 22.76 percent from 21.14 percent.

Radhakishan Damani and his family collectively held 21.14 percent stake in India Cements as on September 30, 2021. In February 2020, Gopikishan Shivkishan Damani, along Radhakishan Shivkishan Damani, had together acquired 22.52 million equity shares or 7.27 percent stake of India Cements. They later increased their stake above 20 percent in the company.

As of September 30, 2021, Radhakishan Damani held 11.34 percent stake in India Cements. Gopikishan Damani held 8.46 percent, while Radhakishan Damani and Gopikishan Damani combined held 1.34 percent stake in the company, shareholding pattern data shows.

India Cements had posted a standalone profit for the quarter ending September 30, 2021 at Rs 21.97 crore. The Chennai-based company registered a standalone profit at Rs 71.43 crore during the corresponding quarter last year.

For the six-month period ending September 30, 2021, the standalone net stood at Rs 59.39 crore against Rs 88.39 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.