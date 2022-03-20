D-Street week ahead: Russia-Ukraine war, crude oil, COVID, FII flow to be on investors' radar

By Sandeep Singh   IST (Published)
In the absence of domestic cues, new updates on the Russia-Ukraine war and the COVID situation in China, along with any fluctuations in crude oil and institutional investor fund flow will take centrestage on Dalal Street.

With major central bank meetings now behind, Dalal Street investors' focus is likely to return to updates on the Russia-Ukraine war and the coronavirus situation in China in the absence of domestic cues. Any fluctuations in crude oil prices, and the flow of institutional investors' money will continue to be on investors' radar.
A follow-on public offer (FPO) by Ruchi Soya will be watched closely.
The week that was
Last week, headline indices Sensex and Nifty50 surged around four percent each amid gains across most sectors led by financial, auto and consumer shares -- a second straight week of gains. The Sensex added 2,313.6 points to end the holiday-truncated week at 57,863.9 and the Nifty50 rose 656.6 points to 17,287.1 -- both one-month closing highs.
Broader markets also strengthened. The Nifty Midcap 100 rose 2.7 percent and its smallcap counterpart 1.2 percent.
Optimism around peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, crude oil easing further from 14-year highs and in-line central bank action supported investor sentiment.
The Nifty Financial Services and Nifty Auto were the top gainers among NSE's sectoral indices, clocking weekly gains of six percent each. The Nifty Bank finished the week 5.4 percent higher -- its biggest weekly gain in two months.
The Nifty Metal was the only sectoral index to slip into the red, down 0.1 percent. As many as 45 stocks in the Nifty50 pack saw weekly gains.
GainersLosers
StockWeekly change (%)StockWeekly change (%)
Titan9.5Hindalco-2.9
Shree Cement8.5ONGC-2.3
HDFC7.9Coal India-1.3
Asian Paints7.7Tata Steel-0.4
M&M7.5
SBI Life7.5
SBI7.1
Maruti Suzuki6.7
Bajaj Auto6.7
Tata Consumer6.6
Some 340 scrips on the Nifty 500 -- the exchange's broadest index -- finished above the flatline.
The road ahead
The recent rebound has certainly eased some pressure in the market though sustainability of the gains on headline indices will largely depend on global cues, said Ajit Mishra, VP Research at Religare Broking. "Any news of escalation in the Russia-Ukraine war and deterioration of the COVID situation in China could again dent the sentiment. We suggest maintaining a positive yet cautious approach and focusing on overnight risk management," he said.
Mishtra believes the Nifty50 has the potential to test 17,,500-17,700 levels and sees a cushion at 16,800-17,000 in case of a dip.
Here are the key factors and events that are likely to influence Dalal Street in the week starting March 21:
GLOBAL CUES
DateUSEuropeAsia
Mar 21Fed Chair speechECB President speechHong Kong inflation data
Mar 22Euro zone construction output data
Mar 23Fed Chair speech, crude stockpile data, home sales dataUK inflation data
Mar 24Jobless claims, manufacturing & services PMIUK, France, Germany manufacturing & services PMIBoJ monetary policy minutes, Japan manufacturing & services PMI
Mar 25UK retail sales data, consumer confidence readingJapan inflation data
A slew of central bank officials are slated to speak during the week.
DOMESTIC CUES
IPO
Ruchi Soya's FPO worth up to Rs 4,300 crore will hit the Street on Thursday, March 24. The issue will close on March 28.
Investors will be able to bid for shares in a price band of Rs 615-650 in multiples of 21.
FII activity
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net purchased Indian shares worth Rs 1,685.9 crore last week, according to provisional exchange data. Net buys by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) stood at Rs 1,291 crore.
Corporate action
CompanyEx datePurposeRecord date
ADVIK LabsMar 21EGM-
BP CapitalMar 21EGMMar 22
GAILMar 21Interim dividend - Rs. - 5.0000Mar 22
SPV Global TradingMar 21Right Issue of Equity SharesMar 22
VirinchiMar 21Bonus issue 1:1Mar 22
AGI InfraMar 22Interim dividend - Rs. - 1.0000Mar 23
BCL IndustriesMar 22Interim dividend - Rs. - 2.0000Mar 23
DCWMar 22EGM-
Mishra Dhatu NigamMar 22Interim dividend - Rs. - 1.5600Mar 23
Veeram SecuritiesMar 22EGM-
Mold-Tek TechMar 23Interim dividend - Rs. - 1.7000Mar 24
Allcargo LogisticsMar 24Interim dividend - Rs. - 3.0000Mar 25
Bharat ElectronicsMar 24Interim dividend - Rs. - 1.5000Mar 26
DJ Mediaprint & LogisticsMar 24Bonus issue 1:1Mar 25
Nandan DenimMar 24Bonus issue 2:1Mar 25
RITESMar 24Interim dividend - Rs. - 7.5000Mar 25
Rail Vikas NigamMar 24Interim dividend - Rs. - 1.5800Mar 25
Vardhman TextilesMar 24Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.2/-Mar 26
Century ExtrusionsMar 25EGM-
Data Infrastructure TrustMar 25Income distribution (InvIT)Mar 28
Diligent IndustriesMar 25EGM-
Tijaria PolypipesMar 25EGM-
TVS MotorMar 25Interim dividendMar 28
