Dalal Street recoups losses, Nifty near 10,800 level; Vedanta, YES Bank jump over 6%

India shares recovered from morning losses and traded higher in the afternoon session on Friday, helped by buying in metal and media stocks.

At 01:10 pm, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading higher by 73.32 points ,or 0.20 percent, at 36,546.25 while the Nifty50 was at 10,782.45, up by 41.10 points or 0.38 percent.

The Nifty Metal, Nifty Media and Nifty IT indices were trading in the green while Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Realty and Nifty FMCG were in the red.

Indiabulls Housing Finance, Zee Entertainment, Vedanta, UPL and BPCL were the top-gainers while ITC, IndusInd Bank, Maruti Suzuki, L&T and Eicher Motors were the top laggards.

Shares of Future RetailÂ plunged 8.14 percent intraday on Friday after Amazon announced that it will acquireÂ 49 percent stake in Future Coupons, a firm owned by Future Group promoter Kishore Biyani.

YES Bank's shares gained nearly 9 percent in intra-day deals on Friday after CNBC-TV18 reported that the private sector lender is in talks with private equity firms to raise Rs 9,000 crore.

Coffee Day Enterprises' share price hit an upper circuit for the fifth straight session on Friday. CCD shares have been rising after the company announced divestment in the real estate unit.

In the money markets, the rupee recovered after hitting the lowest level since December 2018.

Meanwhile, Asian shares struggled to make headway on Friday as uncertainty over how much further the U.S. Federal Reserve would cut interest rates added to investors' worries over slowing global growth.