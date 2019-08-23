Market
Dalal Street recoups losses, Nifty near 10,800 level; Vedanta, YES Bank jump over 6%
Updated : August 23, 2019 01:45 PM IST
India shares recovered from the losses in the afternoon session on FridayÂ backed by heavy buying in metal and media stocks. The Indian Rupee recovered after hitting the lowest level since December 2018.
At 01:10 pm, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 36,546.25, higher by 73.32 points or 0.20 percent while the Nifty50 was at 10,782.45, up by 41.10 points or 0.38 percent.
The Nifty Metal, Nifty Media and Nifty IT indices were trading in the green with the most gains while Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Realty and Nifty FMCG were in the red.
