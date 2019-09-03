Dalal Street extends losses: Here are the 5 factors dragging the indices

Markets have continued to trade lower on Tuesday despite governmentâ€™s measures to revive and strengthen the economy. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman till date has withdrawn the enhanced super-rich tax on foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), announced an additional liquidity to housing finance companies and PSU banks, and merged state-owned banks in order to attract foreign investment.

In the month of August, both equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, declined 0.39 percent and 0.85 percent. In the last two months, Sensex fell 5.23 percent and Nifty slipped 6.49 percent. The reason behind market fall is domestic as well as global. Here is why the investors are concerned.

SLIPPING GROWTH

Indiaâ€™s GDP numbers have been a disappointment.Â Indiaâ€™s gross domestic product for the June quarter stood at 5 percent which was a six year low. Except agriculture and electricity, every parameter slipped.

MANUFACTURING HURDLE

The Purchase Managersâ€™ Index for Indiaâ€™s manufacturing sector slipped to 15-month low of 51.4 percent backed by weak demand and increased costs. This is the 25th consecutive month that the manufacturing PMI has remained above the 50-point mark. In PMI parlance, a print above 50 means expansion, while a score below that denotes contraction.

MOTOWN IN THE SLOW LANE

Auto sales fell yet again in the month of August primarily due to production cuts and low consumer demand. The largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki reported 32.7 percent decline in total sales to 1,06,413 units in August this year.

GST COLLECTION HICCUP

The goods and services tax (GST) collection fell to Rs 98,202 crore from governmentâ€™s expectation of Rs 1 trillion.

GLOBAL HEADWINDS