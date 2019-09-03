Market
Dalal Street extends losses: Here are the 5 factors dragging the indices
Updated : September 03, 2019 02:13 PM IST
Market continues to decline despite government's efforts to revive the economy
Primary reasons behind the market fall are weak auto sales numbers, low India GDP, declining India GST collections and falling PMI index data
Both domestic and global concerns are affecting the stock market currently barring any foreign investment
