Dalal Street enters May F&O series with 78% rollover from April

Dalal Street began the May futures & options (F&O) series on Friday, a day after the Nifty50 index ended the April series with a loss of 219.7 points or 1.3 percent. The 30-scrip Sensex index lost 1,047.5 points or 1.8 percent during this period. 
Rollovers
The Nifty's April-May rollovers are at 78 percent as against a three-month average of 78 percent.
MonthRollovers (%)OI at start of series (crore shares)FII long exposure in index futures (%)
May780.8535
April821.2374
March771.148
February751.0333
January790.9666
December831.0570
November821.0454
Key triggers for May F&O series
  • US FOMC meet: May 4-5
  • Jan-Mar results and management commentary
  • Russia-Ukraine war
  • Rising COVID cases in parts of the world
  • Crude oil and other commodity prices
  • FII flows
    • Foreign institutional investors' longs are at 35 percent at the beginning of the May F&O series. Here's how the 50-scrip index has fared in the May series in the past:
    SeriesNifty change (absolute)Change (%)
    May 21+443+3
    May 20-370-3.8
    May 19+304+2.6
    Here's how the 50-index has fared in the past few series:
    SeriesNifty change (absolute)
    April-220
    March-1,217
     February-862
    January-94
    December 2021-332
