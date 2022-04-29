Dalal Street enters May F&O series with 78% rollover from April

Dalal Street began the May futures & options (F&O) series on Friday, a day after the Nifty50 index ended the April series with a loss of 219.7 points or 1.3 percent . The 30-scrip Sensex index lost 1,047.5 points or 1.8 percent during this period.

Rollovers

The Nifty's April-May rollovers are at 78 percent as against a three-month average of 78 percent.

Month Rollovers (%) OI at start of series (crore shares) FII long exposure in index futures (%) May 78 0.85 35 April 82 1.23 74 March 77 1.1 48 February 75 1.03 33 January 79 0.96 66 December 83 1.05 70 November 82 1.04 54

Key triggers for May F&O series

US FOMC meet: May 4-5

Jan-Mar results and management commentary

Russia-Ukraine war

Rising COVID cases in parts of the world

Crude oil and other commodity prices

FII flows

Foreign institutional investors' longs are at 35 percent at the beginning of the May F&O series. Here's how the 50-scrip index has fared in the May series in the past:

Series Nifty change (absolute) Change (%) May 21 +443 +3 May 20 -370 -3.8 May 19 +304 +2.6

Here's how the 50-index has fared in the past few series: