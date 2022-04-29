Dalal Street enters May F&O series with 78% rollover from April

Dalal Street began the May futures & options (F&O) series on Friday, a day after the Nifty50 index ended the April series with a loss of 219.7 points or 1.3 percent. The 30-scrip Sensex index lost 1,047.5 points or 1.8 percent during this period.
Rollovers
The Nifty's April-May rollovers are at 78 percent as against a three-month average of 78 percent.
|Month
|Rollovers (%)
|OI at start of series (crore shares)
|FII long exposure in index futures (%)
|May
|78
|0.85
|35
|April
|82
|1.23
|74
|March
|77
|1.1
|48
|February
|75
|1.03
|33
|January
|79
|0.96
|66
|December
|83
|1.05
|70
|November
|82
|1.04
|54
Key triggers for May F&O series
Foreign institutional investors' longs are at 35 percent at the beginning of the May F&O series. Here's how the 50-scrip index has fared in the May series in the past:
|Series
|Nifty change (absolute)
|Change (%)
|May 21
|+443
|+3
|May 20
|-370
|-3.8
|May 19
|+304
|+2.6
Here's how the 50-index has fared in the past few series:
|Series
|Nifty change (absolute)
|April
|-220
|March
|-1,217
|February
|-862
|January
|-94
|December 2021
|-332
