Market Dalal Street action: Here are the key stock movements of the day Updated : August 27, 2020 04:41 PM IST Indian shares pared morning gains but ended in the green for a fifth straight session on Thursday, on the expiry day of derivative contracts for August. Gains in financials and realty stocks were capped by losses in index heavyweights RIL, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, and Infosys. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply