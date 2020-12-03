Daily trading volume continues to see robust growth across segments in November

The Indian equity market witnessed strong growth in the month of November with the benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty, hitting multiple all-time highs during the month. NSE’s Nifty50 index rose over 11 percent during the month.

The sharp move was supported by healthy FII inflows, positive developments over COIVD-19 vaccines and better-than-expected September quarter corporate earnings.

Investors are attracted towards equities as trading volumes on the stock exchanges witnessed robust growth during the month of November.

During the month, NSE’s ADTV (average daily turnover value) rose 60 percent on-year to Rs 66,900 crore, clocking 11th consecutive month of healthy growth. Number of trades grew 32 percent YoY in November. While BSE’s cash ADTV was Rs 3,530 crore, up 30 percent, YoY, its exclusive segment came in at Rs 65.4 crore, up 51 percent, YoY.

The growth in trading volumes was significant even if compared to October month. On MoM basis, NSE and BSE cash ADTV grew 28 percent in November. In FY21TD, NSE and BSE cash ADTV has grown 58 percent and 33 percent, respectively.

NSE’s market share stood at 95 percent. In FY21-TD, NSE’s market share in equity cash segment stands at 94 percent versus 93 percent in FY20 and 91 percent in FY19, according to ICICI Secuities.

In the derivatives segment, options ADTV were at an all-time high during November.

NSE’s total equity derivatives’ ADTV rose 110 percent YoY to Rs 28.4 lakh crore (considering notional turnover in options) in November. NSE futures and options ADTV grew 37 percent and 115 percent YoY, respectively. In FY21TD, NSE futures and options ADTV has grown 16 percent and 42 percent, respectively, ICICI Securities said in a report.

NSE’s currency derivatives’ ADTV grew robust 45 percent YoY to Rs 55,100 crore and that of BSE fell 28 percent YoY to Rs 20,100 crore.

On the commodity trading, MCX reported an ADTV of Rs 33,000 crore in November 2020, up 2 percent YoY (flat MoM).

Crude oil ADTV continues to remain lower as higher margin requirement continued in November. Crude oil segment witnessed a positive growth on MoM basis but still remains significantly lower compared to pre-Covid levels, the brokerage report said.

On YoY basis, Gold / Silver / natural Gas / copper ADTV grew 35 / 102 / 103 / 66 percent YoY. Crude ADTV declined 79 percent YoY.