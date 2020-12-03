Business Daily trading volume continues to see robust growth across segments in November Updated : December 03, 2020 03:50 PM IST In November, NSE’s ADTV (average daily turnover value) rose 60 percent on-year to Rs 66,900 crore, clocking 11th consecutive month of healthy growth. In the derivatives segment, options ADTV were at an all-time high during November. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.