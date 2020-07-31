Market Dabur shares gain over 3% after better-than-expected earnings Updated : July 31, 2020 10:36 AM IST CLSA said that Dabur has shown agility and dynamism not only in recovering operations but also in aligning the portfolio to the current theme. Citi believes tailwinds in healthcare portfolio could sustain for the foreseeable future and sees pick-up in categories like juices and certain HPC segments. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply