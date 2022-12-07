Homemarket newsstocks news

Morgan Stanley cites two factors that can drive Dabur's topline growth

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 7, 2022 3:21:58 PM IST (Published)

Morgan Stanley expects Dabur India’s top-line growth and margins to improve in the second half of the current financial year and the upcoming financial year, aided by rural recovery and easing inflation.

Shares of consumer goods company Dabur India hit a 52-week high of Rs 610.75 in morning trade on Wednesday after global research firm Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to overweight and raised its target price to Rs 660 per share.


Morgan Stanley upgraded Dabur India to overweight from equal weight and increased its price target from Rs 578 per share to Rs 660 per share, an upside of 10 percent.

Morgan Stanley in its note mentioned, “While demand trends are yet to reflect a recovery in rural demand, we see accelerating signals that the rural weakness recorded over the last four quarters could be turning a corner.”

The United States-based investment management and financial services provider expects the deceleration in Dabur's healthcare portfolio to slow down as the base effect sets in.

Morgan Stanley expects Dabur India’s top-line growth and margins to improve in the second half of the current financial year and the upcoming financial year, aided by rural recovery and easing inflation.

It projected 9 percent, 13 percent, and 12 percent revenue growth in the current financial year, the financial year 2024, and the financial year 2025, respectively.

Shares of Dabur India are trading up 1.49 percent at Rs 601.45.

