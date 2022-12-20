English
Dabur shares drop after 1.9 crore shares exchange hands in a large trade

Dabur shares drop after 1.9 crore shares exchange hands in a large trade

Dabur shares drop after 1.9 crore shares exchange hands in a large trade
By Hormaz Fatakia   | Vivek Iyer  Dec 20, 2022 9:37:15 AM IST (Updated)

Dabur shares exchanged hands at an average price of Rs 571 apiece, amounting to a total consideration of Rs 1,089 crore.

Shares of FMCG major Dabur declined in opening trade on Tuesday after 1.9 crore shares or 1.06 percent of the company's total equity exchanged hands in a large trade.
The shares exchanged hands at an average price of Rs 571 apiece, amounting to a total consideration of Rs 1,089 crore, according to data available.
Buyers and sellers in the transaction remain unclear as of now.
CNBC-TV18 had learnt through sources on Monday that Dabur's promoters - Gyan Enterprises and Chowdry Associates were likely to sell shares worth over Rs 800 crore through block deals. Sources also mentioned that the deal was likely to take place between a price band of Rs 565.5 to Rs 589.05 per share.
Amit Burman-owned Gyan Enterprises held 11.41 percent stake in Dabur at the end of the September quarter. Chowdry Associates, owned by Saket Burman, held 12.3 percent stake in the company as of September 30.
Overall stake held by promoters and promoter group companies in Dabur stood at 67.24 percent at the end of the September quarter.
There would now be a lock up period of 60 days for any further stake sale for promoters.
Speaking on a potential promoter stake sale, Nuvama's Abneesh Roy said that investors will not like the news of the promoters selling stake and would need more clarity on the same. The firm has a buy recommendation on Dabur.
Shares of Dabur are trading 3.1 percent lower at Rs 570.25. The stock is the top laggard within the broader markets.
