Market Dabur India posts robust Q2 earnings: Should you buy, sell or hold? Updated : November 04, 2020 12:51 PM IST Dabur India witnessed a robust domestic volume growth of 16.8 percent led by immunity-boosting, Ayurveda and naturals product portfolio. CLSA maintained 'Buy' rating on the stock and raised the target price to Rs 620 from Rs 590 earlier, based on 52x Sep 22CL earnings. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.