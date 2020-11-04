  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex up 350 points, Nifty around 11,900
Asian shares turn skittish as early results show tight election
Oil falls as COVID-19 cases soar, Libya output jumps
Rupee ends at 74.43/USD; lowest closing in over 2 months
Home Market Stocks
Market

Dabur India posts robust Q2 earnings: Should you buy, sell or hold?

Updated : November 04, 2020 12:51 PM IST

Dabur India witnessed a robust domestic volume growth of 16.8 percent led by immunity-boosting, Ayurveda and naturals product portfolio.
CLSA maintained 'Buy' rating on the stock and raised the target price to Rs 620 from Rs 590 earlier, based on 52x Sep 22CL earnings.
Dabur India posts robust Q2 earnings: Should you buy, sell or hold?

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Gland Pharma fixes IPO price band at Rs 1,490-1,500; subscription to open on November 9

Gland Pharma fixes IPO price band at Rs 1,490-1,500; subscription to open on November 9

Eggoz raises $1.5 mn from Avaana Capital, Rebright Partners

Eggoz raises $1.5 mn from Avaana Capital, Rebright Partners

Gold rate today: Yellow metal trades lower, support seen at Rs 51,000 level; Silver falls over 1%

Gold rate today: Yellow metal trades lower, support seen at Rs 51,000 level; Silver falls over 1%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement