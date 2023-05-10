Citi downgrades Dabur to sell, sees challenges ahead for growth and profitability

The brokerage in a note mentioned that it sees various challenges ahead for Dabur when it comes to the company's growth and profitability.
Citi believes that there are risks to growth across Dabur's categories and the management's recent commentary suggests that things may improve only gradually in financial year 2024.
Multiple margin pressures and potentially increasing competitive intensity in the sector are other risks faced by the company, Citi stated. Currency devaluation may impact the company's international business, it said.
Dabur's net profit remained flat for the March quarter on a year-on-year basis, missing street expectations of a 20 percent growth.
Shares of Dabur are trading 0.6 percent lower at Rs 514.80.