Dabur, Ashok Leyland, Bharti Airtel and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened in green on Tuesday.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Private investments in India nearly doubled in Apr-Dec on government initiatives, shows CMIE data
IST3 Min(s) Read
After all the hookups, Tinder wants to redefine the relationship
IST6 Min(s) Read
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Buy Reliance for a target of Rs 2,650 with a stop loss of Rs 2,574
Buy Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) for a target of Rs 1,350 with a stop loss of Rs 1,290
Buy Ashok Leyland for a target of Rs 156 with a stop loss of Rs 148
Buy Ipca Laboratories for a target of Rs 900 with a stop loss of Rs 862
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 800
Sell Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 3,020
Sell Dabur with a stop loss of Rs 557
Buy Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 957