Dabur, Ashok Leyland, Bharti Airtel and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened in green on Tuesday.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst

Buy Reliance for a target of Rs 2,650 with a stop loss of Rs 2,574

Buy Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) for a target of Rs 1,350 with a stop loss of Rs 1,290

Buy Ashok Leyland for a target of Rs 156 with a stop loss of Rs 148

Buy Ipca Laboratories for a target of Rs 900 with a stop loss of Rs 862

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 800

Sell Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 3,020

Sell Dabur with a stop loss of Rs 557

Buy Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 957