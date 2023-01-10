English
market News stocks News

Dabur, Ashok Leyland, Bharti Airtel and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

market

Dabur, Ashok Leyland, Bharti Airtel and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

By Sangam Singh   Jan 10, 2023 9:42 AM IST (Updated)
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened in green on Tuesday.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Buy Reliance for a target of Rs 2,650 with a stop loss of Rs 2,574
Buy Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) for a target of Rs 1,350 with a stop loss of Rs 1,290
Buy Ashok Leyland for a target of Rs 156 with a stop loss of Rs 148
Buy Ipca Laboratories for a target of Rs 900 with a stop loss of Rs 862
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 800
Sell Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 3,020
Sell Dabur with a stop loss of Rs 557
Buy Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 957
X