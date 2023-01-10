Dabur, Ashok Leyland, Bharti Airtel and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened in green on Tuesday.
Recommended ArticlesView All
UGC rules on foreign university campuses in India raise more questions than answers
IST8 Min(s) Read
You may have to wait nearly 1,000 days to get US visa appointment but these categories may avail in a day
IST4 Min(s) Read
Rolls Royce reports highest sales in 118 years
IST2 Min(s) Read
Nagaland Elections 2023: Triple trouble brewing for BJP
IST3 Min(s) Read
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Buy Reliance for a target of Rs 2,650 with a stop loss of Rs 2,574
Buy Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) for a target of Rs 1,350 with a stop loss of Rs 1,290
Buy Ashok Leyland for a target of Rs 156 with a stop loss of Rs 148
Buy Ipca Laboratories for a target of Rs 900 with a stop loss of Rs 862
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 800
Sell Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 3,020
Sell Dabur with a stop loss of Rs 557
Buy Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 957