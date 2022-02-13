D-Street week ahead: Macro data, global cues, FII flows likely to impact market

Profile image
By Sandeep Singh   IST (Updated)
Mini

Key factors to watch on Dalal Street: Macro data, global cues and the last leg of corporate earnings will be tracked by market participants this week.

Domestic macroeconomic data, global cues and the last leg of corporate earnings will be in focus on Dalal Street this week. Institutional fund flows and updates on the coronavirus pandemic also be on investors' radar.
Last week, Indian equity benchmarks dropped 0.8 percent dragged by broad-based selling except metal stocks. Investors cheered a dovish RBI but fears of more aggressive rate hikes by the Fed amid decades-high inflation sent jitters across global markets that found their way to Dalal Street. (Read more on the week gone by)
The week ahead
Ajit Mishra, VP Research at Religare Broking feels the prevailing tussle between the bulls and the bears in the market will end soon.
"The market has been consolidating for the last four months and still not offering any cue over the next directional move. Global cues in the form of inflation concerns and Russia-Ukraine tensions are currently weighing on the sentiment. However, favourable domestic factors like a pro-growth Budget and a dovish RBI have been capping the damage so far," he said.
Technical outlook
The 50-scrip index is contained in a range of 17,050-17,800, having failed to sustain above its 20-day moving average, according to Yesha Shah, Head of Equity Research, Samco Securities. "A decisive break from this range is likely to set the next course of action. Most global indices are exhibiting a bearish undertone," she said.
The market is largely expected to remain volatile and rangebound. Investors should sit tight on to their quality investments and avoid aggressive bets until a clear direction is established, said Shah, who suggests traders to maintain a neutral outlook and create longs only on dips or around immediate support levels.
Religare Broking's Mishra expects levels of 16,800-17,000 to remain a critical support zone for the Nifty, and resistance around 17,650-17,800.
Here are the key factors and events that are likely to influence Dalal Street in the week starting February 14:
DOMESTIC CUES
Data on wholesale inflation and consumer inflation in the country are due on Monday.
Monthly data on the automobile sector by industyr body SIAM is also due on the same day.
Earnings
DateQuarterly earnings
February 12DB Realty, Ashoka Buildcon, Atul, Thyrocare
February  13Ruchi Soya
February 14Adani Enterprises, SpiceJet, Rajesh Exports, Future Retail, Coffee Day Enterprises, Ipca Labs
February 17Nestle
IPO
Updates on the proposed mega initial share sale of state-run LIC will be tracked closely.
The listing of Vedant Fashions shares on stock exchanges BSE and NSE is likely on February 16.
FII flow
Foreign fund flows will remain in focus. Last week, foreign institutional investors net sold Indian equities worth Rs 6,453.8 crore ($862.9 million), according to provisional exchange data.
Corporate action
CompanyEx eatePurposeRecord date
Coromandel InternationalFeb 14Interim dividend Rs 6Feb 15
Data Infrastructure TrustFeb 14Income distribution (InvIT)Feb 15
ITCFeb 14Interim dividend Rs 5.25Feb 15
PI IndustriesFeb 14Interim dividend Rs 3Feb 15
Precision WiresFeb 14Interim dividend Re 0.45Feb 15
Premco GlobalFeb 14Interim dividend Rs 5Feb 15
QGO FinanceFeb 14Interim dividend Re 0.10Feb 15
Shanthi GearsFeb 14Interim dividend Rs 2.5Feb 15
Aarti IndustriesFeb 15Interim dividend Re 1Feb 16
AK Capital ServicesFeb 15Interim dividend Rs 5Feb 16
Bhatia Communications & Retail (India)Feb 15Stock split from Rs 10 to Re 1Feb 16
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and IndustriesFeb 15Interim dividend Rs 3Feb 16
Danube IndustriesFeb 15Stock split from Rs 10 to Rs 2Feb 16
IOL Chemicals & PharmaFeb 15Interim dividend Rs 4Feb 16
CE Info SystemsFeb 15Interim dividend Rs 2Feb 16
Minda CorporationFeb 15Interim dividend Re 0.3Feb 16
Mindspace Business Parks REITFeb 15Income distribution RITESFeb 16
RECFeb 15Interim dividend Rs 6Feb 16
Suven PharmaceuticalsFeb 15Interim dividend Re 1Feb 16
Suven PharmaceuticalsFeb 15Special dividend Rs 2Feb 16
AVT Natural ProductsFeb 16Interim dividend Re 0.4Feb 17
BCL EnterprisesFeb 16EGM-
Engineers IndiaFeb 16Interim dividend Rs 2Feb 17
Minda IndustriesFeb 16Interim dividend Re 0.5Feb 17
PowerGridFeb 16Interim dividend Re 5.5Feb 17
Aegis LogisticsFeb 17Interim dividend Rs 2Feb 18
Anupam FinservFeb 17Bonus issue 1:10Feb 18
Computer Age Management ServicesFeb 17Interim dividend Rs 10.75Feb 18
ESABFeb 17Interim dividend Rs 18Feb 18
FDCFeb 17Share buybackFeb 19
FirstsoureFeb 17Interim dividend Rs 3.5Feb 18
Goldiam InternationalFeb 17Interim dividend Rs 3Feb 18
GranulesFeb 17Interim dividend Re 0.25Feb 18
Hindustan AeronauticsFeb 17Interim dividend Rs 26Feb 18
IRCTCFeb 17Interim dividend Rs 2Feb 18
iStreet NetworkFeb 17EGM-
JM FinancialFeb 17Interim dividend Re 0.5Feb 18
KPR MillFeb 17Share buybackFeb 19
Mahanagar GasFeb 17Interim dividend Rs 9.5Feb 18
MRFFeb 17Interim dividend Rs 3Feb 18
NalcoFeb 17Interim dividend Rs 3Feb 18
NIRLONFeb 17Interim dividend Rs 15Feb 18
NMDCFeb 17Interim dividend Rs 5.73Feb 18
PAGE INDUSTRIESFeb 17Interim dividend Rs 1Feb 18
Renaissance GlobalFeb 17Interim dividend Rs 5.5Feb 18
Selan Exploration TechFeb 17Interim dividend Rs 5Feb 19
Sukhjit Starch & ChemFeb 17Interim dividend Rs 10Feb 18
Sundaram FinanceFeb 17Interim dividend Rs 10Feb 18
Sun TV NetworkFeb 17Interim dividend Rs 2.5Feb 18
Tube Investments of IndiaFeb 17Interim dividend Rs 2Feb 18
Tilak VenturesFeb 17Right issueFeb 18
United Drilling ToolsFeb 17Interim dividend Re 0.9Feb 19
VR Films & StudiosFeb 17Interim dividend Re 1Feb 18
Abhinav Leasing & FinanceFeb 18EGM-
Amrutanjan Health careFeb 18Interim dividend Re 1Feb 21
Aurobindo PharmaFeb 18Interim dividend Re 1.5Feb 21
Brookfield India Real Estate Trust REITFeb 18Income distribution RITESFeb 21
Gulf Oil Lubricants IndiaFeb 18Share buybackFeb 21
MAAN AluminiumFeb 18Interim dividendFeb 21
Pitti EngineeringFeb 18Interim dividend Re 0.4Feb 21
Shyam Metalics and EnergyFeb 18Interim dividend Rs 2.25Feb 21
Talbros Automobive ComponentsFeb 18Interim dividend Re 1Feb 21
GLOBAL CUES
DateUSEuropeAsia
Feb 15UK unemployment rateJapan GDP
Feb 16Retail sales, IIP, crude stockpilesUK inflationJapan IIP, China inflation
Feb 17Minutes of last FOMC meeting
Feb 18Home sales, Fed official speechesUK retail salesJapan inflation
Feb 19Fed official speech
First Published:  IST
Tags
Previous Article

Trade setup for Feb 14: More downside likely in Nifty50? Check out key market cues before Monday’s session

Next Article

Oil soars 3% to 7-year highs on Ukraine jitters, tight supplies