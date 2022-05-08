D-Street week ahead: Macro data, earnings, IPO listings likely to influence market

By Sandeep Singh   IST (Published)
Macroeconomic data, financial results and the IPO market will take centrestage on Dalal Street this week. The LIC IPO — India's largest initial share sale ever — will remain in the spotlight as its bidding process draws to a close.

Macroeconomic data, corporate earnings, activity in the IPO market and institutional flows are likely to be in focus on Dalal Street this week, after a week that saw aggressive central bank action rattle global markets. LIC's initial share sale to raise up to Rs 21,000 crore — India's biggest public offer of all time — will be in the spotlight as the bidding process draws to a close.
The earnings season will continue to be on investors' radar with blue-chip companies such as Tata Motors, Asian Paints, SBI, Bank of Baroda and Punjab National Bank slated to report their quarterly numbers.
Besides, foreign fund flows, and news updates on the Russia-Ukraine war and rising COVID infections in parts of the world will also be tracked closely.
The week that was
Indian equity benchmarks suffered their biggest weekly loss since November 2021 in the holiday-truncated four-session trading week ended May 6, plunging around four percent each. That marked their fourth weekly losses in a row.
Concerns about worsening inflation and its impact on global growth sent jitters across global markets during the week that saw major central bank including the RBI tighten pandemic-era monetary policies.
All of NSE's sectoral gauges finished the week in the red. 
 
Broader markets mirrored the losses in headline indices.
IndexWeekly change (%)
Midcap 100-4.3
Smallcap 100-6.8

As many as 43 Nifty stocks finished the week below the flatline.

Hero MotoCorp, Hindustan Unilever and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the few blue-chip gainers.
The road ahead
"In the coming week, the market will track inflation numbers across the globe. Although the numbers will remain high, the chances of a major market reaction are low given that the impact has already been factored in," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
He suggests sticking with spaces such as banking, IT, pharma and green energy.
Here are the key factors and events that are likely to influence Dalal Street in the week beginning May 9:
GLOBAL CUES
A slew of central bankers are due to speak during the course of the week.
DateUSEuropeAsia
May 9Fed official due to speakBoE official to speakMinutes of last BoJ policy meeting
May 10Four Fed officials to speakBoE official to speak, ECB official to speak
May 11Inflation data, crude oil stockpiles data, two Fed officials to speakECB President and two other officials, Germany inflation dataChina inflation data
May 12Jobless claims dataUK GDP data
May 13Two Fed officials to speakEurozone factory output data, two ECB officials to speak, France inflation dataHong Kong GDP data
DOMESTIC CUES
Separate official data on consumer inflation and factory output (Index of Industrial Production) in the country are due on Thursday, May 12.
Earnings
Investors await more of quarterly earnings reports from India Inc for cues.  Here are a few noteworthy financial results due this week:
CompanyEarnings
Cental Bank of India, UPL, PVR, Dalmia Bharat, Infibeam, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers, Godrej Agrovet, Vedant Fashions (Manyavar)May 9
Asian Paints, Cipla, Vodafone Idea, MGL, MRF, Chalet HotelsMay 10
Adani Ports, Punjab National Bank, Indian Bank, Mangalore Refinery, PetronetMay 11
Tata Motors, Aditya Birla Capital, RBL Bank, Apollo Tyres, J&K Bank, CreditAccess, HCC, Ujjivan Small Finance BankMay 12
SBI, Tech Mahindra, Eicher, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, Uco Bank, Bandhan Bank, Escorts, EmamiMay 13
IPO
State-run life insurer LIC's IPO worth up to Rs 21,000 crore will close for bidding on Monday, May 9. Life Insurance Corporation shares will be listed on BSE and NSE on May 17.
The stock of Campus Activewear will be listed on the bourses on May 9 and that of Rainbow Children's Medicare on May 10.
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services' IPO to raise up to Rs 539 crore will hit the Street on Tuesday.
Two other IPOs will be launched the next day, May 11: Delhivery (Rs 5,235 crore) and Venus Pipes & Tubes (Rs 165 crore).
FII activity
Foreign fund flows will remain in focus on Dalal Street. Last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian shares to the tune of Rs 12,733.5 crore, though domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made net purchases of Rs 8,533.3 crore, according to provisional exchange data.
Corporate action
CompanyEx datePurposeRecord date
IndiaMART InterMESHMay 10Share buybackMay 11
Laurus LabsMay 10Interim dividend Rs 1.2May 11
APTECHMay 11Interim dividend Rs 5May 12
IRB InvIT FundMay 11Income distribution (InvIT)May 12
Thyrocare TechnologiesMay 11Interim dividend Rs 15May 12
Coastal CorpMay 12Interim dividend Rs 2May 13
HDFC BankMay 12Final dividend Rs 15.5May 13
Indian Card ClothingMay 12Special dividend Rs 25May 13
Procter & Gamble HealthMay 12Interim dividend Rs 41May 13
Sinclairs HotelsMay 12Share buybackMay 13
Vikram Thermo (India)May 12Bonus issue 4:1May 13
Aarnav FashionsMay 13Interim dividend Rs 0.5May 17
Black BoxMay 13Stock split from Rs 10 to Rs 2May 17
BLS International ServicesMay 13Bonus issue 1:1May 17
Dolfin RubbersMay 13Bonus issue 1:3May 17
GM BreweriesMay 13Final dividend Rs 5-
Indus TowersMay 13Interim dividend Rs 11May 17
OFSSMay 13Interim dividend Rs 190May 17
Sadhna BroadcastMay 13EGM-
Suven PharmaceuticalsMay 13Interim dividendMay 17
Visagar Financial ServicesMay 13EGM-
