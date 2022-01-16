0

D-Street week ahead: Q3 earnings, COVID-19, global cues likely to impact market

By Sandeep Singh   IST (Published)
Key factors to watch on Dalal Street: Quarterly results are likely to be the primary theme on Dalal Street this week as a slew of corporates, including Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance and ICICI Bank, announce their earnings. Updates on the new variants of COVID-19 will be on investors' radar globally.

Quarterly results will be in in focus on Dalal Street this week as the earnings season picks up the pace. Besides, the first IPO of 2022 will be tracked closely, after a blockbuster 2021 that saw a majority of the 63 public issues enjoy robust investor interest. Updates on the new variants of COVID-19 will also be on investors' radar.
Last week, headline indices Sensex and Nifty50 clocked their fourth weekly gains in a row, led by gains across sectors, especially in metal and PSU banking stocks. The Nifty Bank gained 1.7 percent, following its best week since May 2021.
A total of 40 Nifty50 stocks finished the week in the green.
GainersLosers
StockWeekly change (%)StockWeekly change (%)
L&T7.3Wipro-10.1
Infosys6.3Asian Paints-5.9
M&M6.3Nestle-2.5
Adani Ports6HUL-2.2
Coal India5Axis Bank-1.2
Tata Steel4.6Britannia-0.7
UPL4.5Dr Reddy's-0.4
HDFC4.5HDFC Bank-0.4
Reliance Industries4.2IndusInd Bank-0.2
Indian Oil4.1Eicher Motors-0.2
All eyes on India Inc earnings
With factory output and inflation data now behind, the focus will now shift entirely to corporate earnings. The market will begin the week by reacting to the quarterly performances of HCL Technologies and HDFC Bank, and brace for a slew of blue-chip results including Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, SBI Life and ICICI Bank.
Expectations around the Union Budget will also be in the spotlight during the week.
"The market has made remarkable progress in the last one month and inching closer to a record high. We have mixed indications from the global markets; we believe earnings would dictate the market trend ahead," said Ajit Mishra, VP Research at Religare Broking.
"On the index front, a move above 18,350 would pave the way for a new record high while 17,950-17,700 levels would act as support in case of profit taking. We recommend maintaining focus on sectors/themes that are playing out well and using intermediate correction to create long positions," he said.
Mishra believes metal, IT, realty and pharma spaces may outshine the market during the week, though participation may remain broad-based.
Technical outlook
The Nifty50 has taken out the resistance level of 17,950 decisively, and appears to be targeting its all-time high (18,604), according to Yesha Shah, Head of Equity Research, Samco Securities. She advises traders to maintain a bullish bias on the market.
"Minor dips cannot be ruled out going ahead and dips around immediate support levels can be used as buying opportunities. Immediate support for the Nifty is now placed around 17,700," Shah added.
Here are the key factors and events that are likely to influence Dalal Street in the week starting January 17:
DOMESTIC CUES
Earnings
Jan 17: UltraTech and Tatva Chintan
Jan 18: Bajaj Finance, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Just Dial, L&T Technologies and Tata Elxsi
Jan 19: Bajaj Auto, JSW Energy, L&T Infotech, Rallis, Tata Communications and ICICI Lombard General Insurance
Jan 20: Asian Paints, HUL, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Holdings, Biocon, Concor,
Cyient, Havells, Mphasis, Bank of Maharashtra, Persistent Systems and VST Industries
Jan 21: Reliance Industries, HDFC Life, SBI Life, CSB Bank, JSW Steel, L&T Finance Holdings, Tanla, Polycab and PVR
Jan 22: ICICI Bank and Yes Bank
IPO
The IPO of AGS Transact Technologies, an omni-channel payment solution company, will hit the Street on January 19. The public offer is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of equity worth Rs 680 crore.
FII flow
Foreign fund flows will remain in focus. Last week, foreign institutional investors net sold Indian equities worth Rs 1,345.5 crore ($182.2 million), according to provisional exchange data.
In the previous week, they had made net purchases of Rs 3,202.1 crore ($430.5 million).
Corporate action
CompanyEx datePurposeRecord date
Eldeco Housing & Industries17 JanStock split from Rs 10 to Rs 218 Jan
Hinduja Global Solutions17 JanInterim dividend Rs 15018 Jan
Info Edge17 JanInterim dividend Rs 818 Jan
Joonktollee Tea & Industries18 JanRights issue19 Jan
Anand Rathi Wealth19 JanInterim dividend Rs 520 Jan
Choice International19 JanRights issue20 Jan
TCS19 JanInterim dividend Rs 720 Jan
HCL Tech20 JanInterim dividend Rs 1022 Jan
Maharashtra Corporation20 JanEGM-
RailTel20 JanInterim dividend Rs 1.7521 Jan
Siemens20 JanFinal dividend Rs 8-
Veer Global Infraconstruction20 JanRights issue21 Jan
Visagar Financial Services20 JanBonus issue21 Jan
Visagar Financial Services20 JanStock split from Rs 2 to Re 121 Jan
Wipro21 JanInterim dividend - Re 124 Jan
GLOBAL CUES
United States
Jan 19: US housing data
Jan 20: US jobs data, home sales data, crude stockpiles data
Europe
Jan 18: UK unemployment data
Jan 19: UK inflation data
Asia
Jan 17: China GDP, industrial production, retail sales data
Jan 18: Japan rate decision
Jan 21: Japan inflation, BoJ minutes, Hong Hong business confidence data
Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

