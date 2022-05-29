D-Street Week Ahead: GDP data, auto sales, FII flows likely to influence market

All eyes will be on India's official quarterly GDP numbers due this week for clues on the pace of recovery. Readings on auto sales, foreign fund flows and three listings on Dalal Street will also be on investors' radar.
Globally, investors will track a slew of macroeconomic data and central bank commentaries for more clarity on the possible course of action by central banks — which have already turned hawkish in a bid to tackle worsening inflation and fears of receding world economic growth.
The week that was
Last week, Indian equity benchmarks clocked a marginal weekly gain led by financial and auto stocks though weakness in metal and oil & gas shares played spoilsport.
The road ahead
According to Yesha Shah, Head of Equity Research at Samco Securities, the Nifty50's downside appears to be restricted below 15,700 in the short term.
"Traders should therefore maintain a bullish bias with a hard stop loss below 15,700. A convincing break above 16,400 can result in the index retesting 16,800-16,900 levels," she said.
Here are the key factors and events that are likely to influence Dalal Street in the week beginning May 30:
GLOBAL CUES
|Date
|US
|Europe
|Asia
|May 30
|Fed official Christopher Waller due to speak
|Eurozone consumer confidence data, Germany inflation data
|May 31
|Eurozone inflation data, ECB official Elizabeth McCaul due to speak, Germany unemployment data, France inflation data, France GDP data,
|Japan unemployment and factory activity data, China manufacturing PMI data
|June 1
|Manufacturing PMI data, Fed officials John Williams and James Bullard due to speak, Fed beige
|Eurozone manufacturing PMI data, ECB President Christine Lagarde due to speak, ECB officials Fabio Panetta and Philip Lane due to speak, France and germany manufacturing PMI data
|China manufacturing PMI data, Hong Kong retail sales data
|June 2
|Crude stockpile data, Jobless claims data, Fed officials Lorie Logan and Loretta Mester due to speak
|June 3
|Unemployment data, services PMI data, Fed official Lael Brainard due to speak
|Eurozone services PMI, Eurozone retail sales, ECB official Andrea Enria due to speak, France and germany services PMI data
|Japan services PMI data
DOMESTIC CUES
Macroeconomic data
Official data on India's GDP in the January-March period is due on May 31. Data on activity in eight core sectors — also known as infrastructure data — is de on the same day.
Readings of a PMI survey on manufacturing in the country are due on June 1.
Data on a services PMI survey is due on June 3.
Earnings
Investors will track the last leg of the earnings season for cues. Here are a few noteworthy financial results due this week:
|Company
|Date
|Aurobindo Pharma, IRCTC, Dilip Buildcon, Dixon Tech, Wockhardt, Rajesh Exports, Campus Activewear
|May 30
|PTC India
|May 31
|Unitech
|June 1
|HDIL
|June 3
IPO
Three new stocks will debut in the secondary market this week.
|Company
|Listing of shares on BSE and NSE
|Ethos
|May 30
|eMudhra
|June 1
|Aether Industries
|June 3
FII activity
Institutional money flows will continue to be on investors' radar, as foreign investors remain net sellers of shares and domestic investors net buyers on Dalal Street.
Last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian shares worth Rs
9,688.6 crore and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made net purchases worth Rs 11,257.6 crore, according to provisional exchange data.
Corporate action
|Company
|Ex date
|Purpose
|Record date
|JSW Energy
|May 30
|Dividend Rs 2
|-
|Standard Industries
|May 30
|Interim dividend Re 1.75
|May 31
|HDFC
|May 31
|Dividend Rs 30
|June 1
|HDFC Life Insurance
|May 31
|Final dividend Re 1.7
|June 1
|Infosys
|May 31
|Final dividend Re 16
|June 1
|PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust
|May 31
|Income distribution (InvIT)
|June 1
|Advani Hotels & Resorts
|June 1
|Interim dividend Re 1.4
|June 2
|Data Infrastructure Trust
|June 1
|Income distribution (InvIT)
|June 2
|GTPL Hathway
|June 1
|Final dividend Rs 4
|-
|IIFL Wealth Management
|June 1
|Interim dividend Rs 20
|June 2
|Linde India
|June 1
|Final dividend Rs 3.5
|-
|Linde India
|June 1
|Special dividend Rs 10
|-
|Svarnim Trade Udyog
|June 1
|Consolidation of shares
|June 2
|Zydus Lifesciences
|June 1
|Share Buyback
|June 2
|Asahi Songwon Colors
|June 2
|Share Buyback
|June 3
|Castrol India
|June 2
|Final dividend Rs 3
|-
|Imagicaaworld Entertainment
|June 2
|EGM
|-
|Kallam Textiles
|June 2
|Right issue
|June 3
|Mishtann Foods
|June 2
|Bonus issue 1:1
|June 3
|Page Industries
|June 2
|Interim dividend Rs 70
|June 3
|RO Jewels
|June 2
|Bonus issue 82:32
|June 3
|SM Auto Stamping
|June 2
|Interim dividend Re 1.25
|June 3
|Tata Coffee
|June 2
|Dividend Rs 2
|-
|Tata Investment Corp
|June 2
|Final dividend Rs 55
|-
|Ayoki Mercantile
|June 3
|EGM
|-
|Torrent Pharma
|June 3
|Final dividend Rs 8
|June 6
|Torrent Pharma
|June 3
|Special dividend Rs 15
|June 6