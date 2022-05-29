Cross
D-Street Week Ahead: GDP data, auto sales, FII flows likely to influence market

By Sandeep Singh   IST (Published)
Macroeconomic data, auto sales and foreign fund flows will be tracked closely on Dalal Street for cues. Globally, investors will track a slew of data points and central bank commentaries for clues on interest rates and world economic growth going forward.

All eyes will be on India's official quarterly GDP numbers due this week for clues on the pace of recovery. Readings on auto sales, foreign fund flows and three listings on Dalal Street will also be on investors' radar.
Globally, investors will track a slew of macroeconomic data and central bank commentaries for more clarity on the possible course of action by central banks — which have already turned hawkish in a bid to tackle worsening inflation and fears of receding world economic growth.
The week that was
Last week, Indian equity benchmarks clocked a marginal weekly gain led by financial and auto stocks though weakness in metal and oil & gas shares played spoilsport.
Fed minutes showing a pause to hikes in pandemic-era interest rates is on the cards later this year provided some relief to investors globally after weeks of nervousness.
The road ahead
According to Yesha Shah, Head of Equity Research at Samco Securities, the Nifty50's downside appears to be restricted below 15,700 in the short term.
"Traders should therefore maintain a bullish bias with a hard stop loss below 15,700. A convincing break above 16,400 can result in the index retesting 16,800-16,900 levels," she said. 
Here are the key factors and events that are likely to influence Dalal Street in the week beginning May 30:
GLOBAL CUES
DateUSEuropeAsia
May 30Fed official Christopher Waller due to speakEurozone consumer confidence data, Germany inflation data
May 31Eurozone inflation data, ECB official Elizabeth McCaul due to speak, Germany unemployment data, France inflation data, France GDP data,Japan unemployment and factory activity data, China manufacturing PMI data
June 1Manufacturing PMI data, Fed officials John Williams and James Bullard due to speak, Fed beigeEurozone manufacturing PMI data, ECB President Christine Lagarde due to speak, ECB officials Fabio Panetta and Philip Lane due to speak, France and germany manufacturing PMI dataChina manufacturing PMI data, Hong Kong retail sales data
June 2Crude stockpile data, Jobless claims data, Fed officials Lorie Logan and Loretta Mester due to speak
June 3Unemployment data, services PMI data, Fed official Lael Brainard due to speakEurozone services PMI, Eurozone retail sales, ECB official Andrea Enria due to speak, France and germany services PMI dataJapan services PMI data
DOMESTIC CUES
Macroeconomic data
Official data on India's GDP in the January-March period is due on May 31. Data on activity in eight core sectors — also known as infrastructure data — is de on the same day.
Readings of a PMI survey on manufacturing in the country are due on June 1.
Data on a services PMI survey is due on June 3.
Earnings
Investors will track the last leg of the earnings season for cues. Here are a few noteworthy financial results due this week:
CompanyDate
Aurobindo Pharma, IRCTC, Dilip Buildcon, Dixon Tech, Wockhardt, Rajesh Exports, Campus ActivewearMay 30
PTC IndiaMay 31
UnitechJune 1
HDILJune 3
IPO
Three new stocks will debut in the secondary market this week.
CompanyListing of shares on BSE and NSE 
EthosMay 30
eMudhraJune 1
Aether IndustriesJune 3
FII activity
Institutional money flows will continue to be on investors' radar, as foreign investors remain net sellers of shares and domestic investors net buyers on Dalal Street.
Last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian shares worth Rs
9,688.6 crore and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made net purchases worth Rs 11,257.6 crore, according to provisional exchange data.
Corporate action
CompanyEx datePurposeRecord date
JSW EnergyMay 30Dividend Rs 2-
Standard IndustriesMay 30Interim dividend Re 1.75May 31
HDFCMay 31Dividend Rs 30June 1
HDFC Life InsuranceMay 31Final dividend Re 1.7June 1
InfosysMay 31Final dividend Re 16June 1
PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment TrustMay 31Income distribution (InvIT)June 1
Advani Hotels & ResortsJune 1Interim dividend Re 1.4June 2
Data Infrastructure TrustJune 1Income distribution (InvIT)June 2
GTPL HathwayJune 1Final dividend Rs 4-
IIFL Wealth ManagementJune 1Interim dividend Rs 20June 2
Linde IndiaJune 1Final dividend Rs 3.5-
Linde IndiaJune 1Special dividend Rs 10-
Svarnim Trade UdyogJune 1Consolidation of sharesJune 2
Zydus LifesciencesJune 1Share BuybackJune 2
Asahi Songwon ColorsJune 2Share BuybackJune 3
Castrol IndiaJune 2Final dividend Rs 3-
Imagicaaworld EntertainmentJune 2EGM-
Kallam TextilesJune 2Right issueJune 3
Mishtann FoodsJune 2Bonus issue 1:1June 3
Page IndustriesJune 2Interim dividend Rs 70June 3
RO JewelsJune 2Bonus issue 82:32June 3
SM Auto StampingJune 2Interim dividend Re 1.25June 3
Tata CoffeeJune 2Dividend Rs 2-
Tata Investment CorpJune 2Final dividend Rs 55-
Ayoki MercantileJune 3EGM-
Torrent PharmaJune 3Final dividend Rs 8June 6
Torrent PharmaJune 3Special dividend Rs 15June 6
