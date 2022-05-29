D-Street Week Ahead: GDP data, auto sales, FII flows likely to influence market

All eyes will be on India's official quarterly GDP numbers due this week for clues on the pace of recovery. Readings on auto sales, foreign fund flows and three listings on Dalal Street will also be on investors' radar.

Globally, investors will track a slew of macroeconomic data and central bank commentaries for more clarity on the possible course of action by central banks — which have already turned hawkish in a bid to tackle worsening inflation and fears of receding world economic growth.

The week that was

Last week , Indian equity benchmarks clocked a marginal weekly gain led by financial and auto stocks though weakness in metal and oil & gas shares played spoilsport.

Fed minutes showing a pause to hikes in pandemic-era interest rates is on the cards later this year provided some relief to investors globally after weeks of nervousness.

The road ahead

According to Yesha Shah, Head of Equity Research at Samco Securities, the Nifty50's downside appears to be restricted below 15,700 in the short term.

"Traders should therefore maintain a bullish bias with a hard stop loss below 15,700. A convincing break above 16,400 can result in the index retesting 16,800-16,900 levels," she said.

Here are the key factors and events that are likely to influence Dalal Street in the week beginning May 30:

GLOBAL CUES

Date US Europe Asia May 30 Fed official Christopher Waller due to speak Eurozone consumer confidence data, Germany inflation data May 31 Eurozone inflation data, ECB official Elizabeth McCaul due to speak, Germany unemployment data, France inflation data, France GDP data, Japan unemployment and factory activity data, China manufacturing PMI data June 1 Manufacturing PMI data, Fed officials John Williams and James Bullard due to speak, Fed beige Eurozone manufacturing PMI data, ECB President Christine Lagarde due to speak, ECB officials Fabio Panetta and Philip Lane due to speak, France and germany manufacturing PMI data China manufacturing PMI data, Hong Kong retail sales data June 2 Crude stockpile data, Jobless claims data, Fed officials Lorie Logan and Loretta Mester due to speak June 3 Unemployment data, services PMI data, Fed official Lael Brainard due to speak Eurozone services PMI, Eurozone retail sales, ECB official Andrea Enria due to speak, France and germany services PMI data Japan services PMI data

DOMESTIC CUES

Macroeconomic data

Official data on India's GDP in the January-March period is due on May 31. Data on activity in eight core sectors — also known as infrastructure data — is de on the same day.

Readings of a PMI survey on manufacturing in the country are due on June 1.

Data on a services PMI survey is due on June 3.

Earnings

Investors will track the last leg of the earnings season for cues. Here are a few noteworthy financial results due this week:

Company Date Aurobindo Pharma, IRCTC, Dilip Buildcon, Dixon Tech, Wockhardt, Rajesh Exports, Campus Activewear May 30 PTC India May 31 Unitech June 1 HDIL June 3

IPO

Three new stocks will debut in the secondary market this week.

Company Listing of shares on BSE and NSE Ethos May 30 eMudhra June 1 Aether Industries June 3

FII activity

Institutional money flows will continue to be on investors' radar, as foreign investors remain net sellers of shares and domestic investors net buyers on Dalal Street.

Last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian shares worth Rs

9,688.6 crore and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made net purchases worth Rs 11,257.6 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Corporate action