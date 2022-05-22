D-Street Week Ahead: F&O expiry, earnings, FII flows likely to influence market

By Sandeep Singh   IST (Published)
Monthly F&O expiry and the last leg of financial results will be in focus on Dalal Street in the week beginning May 23. Globally, the war in Europe and the COVID siation in China will also be tracked closely.

As the earnings season draws to a close on Dalal Street, analysts say high volatility may persist in the run up to the expiry of monthly derivatives (futures & options) contracts due on Thursday, May 26. Besides, global cues will remain at centre stage after a week that saw wild swings in the market as investors fretted over aggressive hikes in interest rates, worsening inflation and concerns about receding growth.
News updates on the Russia-Ukraine war front and the pandemic situation in China will also be tracked closely.
The week that was
Last week, both Sensex and Nifty50 rose around three percent each — their first weekly gain in more than a month.
Barring IT, all of the sectors strengthened, helping Dalal Street endure wild swings in its global peers as investors fretted over aggressive hikes in pandemic-era interest rates and concerns about receding global growth.
The road ahead
One can expect high choppiness to continue on account of the scheduled monthly F&O expiry, according to Ajit Mishra, VP Research at Religare Broking.
Besides, monsoon-related updates will be in focus, along with the performance of global markets, especially the US, China’s COVID updates and news on the Russia-Ukraine front will remain in the spotlight, he said.
"The Nifty50 is trading closer to the upper band of the 15,700-16,400 range, where it has witnessed wild swings. Participants should wait for a decisive close above 16,400 for a change in bias. In case of a breakout, the 16,650-16,800 zone will act as a hurdle," he said.
Here are the key factors and events that are likely to influence Dalal Street in the week beginning May 23:
GLOBAL CUES
DateUSEuropeAsia
May 23Fed's Raphael Bostic due to speakEU meetingHong Kong inflation data
May 24Fed Chairman Jerome Powell due to speak, manufacturing and services PMIECB President Christine Lagarde due to speak, BoE's Sam Woods due to speak, France business confidence data, manufacturing and services PMI data for France, Germany and eurozoneJapan manufacturing and services PMI
May 25Fed's Lael Brainard due to speak, minutes of last FOMC meeting, crude oil stockpilesECB President due to speak, ECB's Fabio Panetta due to speak, ECB's Philip Lane due to speak, Germany GDP data, France unemployment claims dataBoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda due to speak
May 26GDP growth data, jobless claims data, home sales dataUK car output data
May 27Personal spending dataPhilip Lane due to speakJapan inflation data
DOMESTIC CUES
Earnings
Investors will track the last leg of the earnings season for cues. Here are a few noteworthy financial results due this week:
CompanyDate
Divi's, SAIL, Ramco Cements, Birlasoft, HG Infra, ZomatoMay 23
Adani Ports, Grasim, Bank of India, Shree Renuka Sugars, Bayer Corp, Ipca Labs, Metropolis, RailTel, Balrampur Chini, Latent View, MTAR TechMay 24
Coal India, Apollo Hospitals, InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo),NHPC, Suzlon, Deepak Fertilisers, ITI, Parle, Whirlpool, BataMay 25
Hindalco, Cummins, Zee Entertainment, Motherson Sumi, NMDC, Page Industries, Muthoot Finance, Jet AirwaysMay 26
GAIL, Piramal Enterprises, BEML, City Union Bank, Karnataka Bank, Oil India, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers, Coffee Day, Glenmark, Nykaa, Akzo Nobel, Welspun CorpMay 27
IPO
Aether Industries' IPO to raise up to Rs 808 crore will open for subscription on May 24. eMudhra's public offer worth up to Rs 413 crore will close on the same day.
FII activity
Institutional money flows will remain on investors' radar, as foreign investors remain net sellers of shares and domestic investors net buyers on Dalal Street.
Last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian shares worth Rs 11,401.3 crore and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made net purchases worth Rs 9,472.9 crore, according to provisional exchange data.
Corporate action
CompanyEx datePurposeRecord date
Angel OneMay 23Final dividend Rs 2.25May 24
Caplin Point LabsMay 23Interim dividend Rs 2May 24
CoforgeMay 23Interim dividend Rs 13May 24
CyientMay 23Final dividend Rs 14-
Dolat AlgotechMay 23Interim dividend Re 0.25May 24
Rishab Special YarnsMay 23EGM-
Evexia LifecareMay 24Stock split from Rs 2 to Re 1May 25
Kennametal IndiaMay 24Interim dividend Rs 24May 25
Brookfield India Real Estate Trust REITMay 25Income distribution RITESMay 26
GRM Overseas.May 25Interim dividend Re 0.25May 26
India Grid TrustMay 25Income distribution (InvIT)May 26
QGO FinanceMay 25Interim dividend Re 0.1May 26
SBIMay 25Dividend Rs 7.1-
TCSMay 25Final dividend Rs 22May 26
IndInfravit TrustMay 26Income distribution (InvIT)May 28
ITCMay 26Final dividend Rs 6.25May 28
Motilal Oswal Financial ServicesMay 26Share buybackMay 27
Visaka IndustriesMay 26Final dividend Rs 8-
Gujchem Distillers IndiaMay 27Stock split from Re 10 to Re 1May 27
Manappuram FinanceMay 27Interim dividend Re 0.75May 30
Sawaca Business MachinesMay 27Bonus issue 10:100May 27
Sawaca Business MachinesMay 27Stock split from Re 10 to Re 1May 27
Solar IndustriesMay 27Final dividend Rs 7.5-
