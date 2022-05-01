D-Street week ahead: Fed, LIC IPO, earnings likely to influence market

By Sandeep Singh   IST (Published)
Mini

The LIC IPO -- India's largest initial share sale ever -- is all set to hit the Street this week. A slew of blue-chip companies are slated to report their financial results. Globally, all eyes will be on key rate decisions by the US and UK central banks.

Central bank action, the LIC initial share sale and corporate earnings will be in focus on Dalal Street in the holiday-shortened four trading session week starting May 2. Earnings will remain in focus, with index heavyweights Reliance Industries, HDFC, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel, Tata Consumer and Kotak Mahindra Bank among the corporates slated to report their quarterly numbers during the week.
Besides, foreign fund flows, and news updates on the Russia-Ukraine war and rising COVID infections in parts of the world will continue to be on investors' radar. Globally, investors will closely track key rate decisions by the US and UK central banks.
The week that was
Indian equity benchmarks declined marginally last week. The 30-scrip Sensex index lost 136.3 points or 0.2 percent for the trading week ended April 29, managing to hold the 57,000 mark.
Most sectoral indices finished the week in the red.
Broader markets took a deeper blow than headline indices.
IndexWeekly change
Midcap 100-1.4
Smallcap 100-2.7

A total of 38 Nifty50 stocks suffered weekly cuts.

Hero MotoCorp and Hindustan Unilever were among the few blue-chip gainers.
Here are the key factors and events that are likely to influence Dalal Street in the holiday-truncated week starting May 2:
GLOBAL CUES
USEuropeAsia
May 2Manufacturing PMIEurozone manufacturing PMIJapan manufacturing PMI
May 3Eurozone unemployment rate, ECB President speechHong Kong GDP data
May 4Fed rate decision, Crude oil stockpiles dataECB non-monetary policy meeting, Eurozone retail sales
May 5Jobless claims dataBoE rate decision, ECB official speech
May 6Fed official speechThree BoE officials due to speakJapan inflation data
May 7Three Fed officials due to speak
DOMESTIC CUES
The Indian equity and money markets will remain shut on Tuesday for Id-Ul-Fitr.
Earnings
A slew of blue-chip companies are slated to report their financial results during the course of the week.
Here are few noteworthy financial results due this week:
CompanyEarnings
HDFC, Britannia, IDBI, IDBI Bank, M&M Financial Services, Devyani International and Inox LeisureMay 2
Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel, Titan, Adani Enterprises, Godrej Properties and JSW EnergyMay 3
Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Consumer, Adani Green, Havells, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Deepak Nitrite and CarTradeMay 4
Adani Transmission, Adani Power, TVS Motor, Voltas Marico, Dabur, Cholamandalam Investment and OFSSMay 5
Reliance Industries, Canara Bank, Federal Bank and Tata PowerMay 6
IPO
State-run life insurer LIC's IPO worth up to Rs 21,000 crore will hit the Street on Wednesday, May 4. The initial share sale is set to be the biggest of all time in the country.
Life Insurance Corporation shares will be listed on BSE and NSE on May 17.
Macroeconomic data
A PMI survey on manufacturing in India is due for a release on Monday.
FII activity
Foreign fund flows will remain in focus on Dalal Street.
Last week, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Indian shares to the tune of Rs 12,190 crore, though domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made net purchases of Rs 7,278.3 crore, according to provisional exchange data.
Corporate action
CompanyEx datePurposeRecord date
FOSECO IndiaMay 2Final dividend Rs 25-
Sri Havisha Hospitality & InfrastructureMay 2EGM-
Gateway DistriparksMay 4Interim dividend Rs 1.25May 5
Sindhu Trade LinksMay 4EGM-
Colgate-Palmolive (India)May 5Interim dividend Rs 21May 7
Sarda Energy & MineralsMay 5Interim dividend Rs 7.5May 6
Sarda Energy & MineralsMay 5Share buybackMay 6
CRISILMay 6Interim dividend Rs 7May 9
Embassy Office Parks REITMay 6Income distribution RITESMay 9
Mahashree TradingMay 6EGM-
Tree House Education & AccessoriesMay 6EGM-
VedantaMay 6Interim dividend Rs 31.5May 9
Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
