D-Street week ahead: Central bank meetings, inflation data, Russia-Ukraine war likely to influence market

By Sandeep Singh   IST (Published)
The outcome of central bank meetings and macroeconomic data along with any wild swings in crude oil will be watched out for. News updates on the Russia-Ukraine war will remain on investors' radar.

D-Street week ahead: Central bank meetings, inflation data, Russia-Ukraine war likely to influence market
Central bank meetings, macroeconomic data, newsflow on the Russia-Ukraine war and any fluctuations in crude oil will be on investors' radar this week. On the domestic front, On the domestic front, inflation readings will be monitored closely for clues on the RBI's take on key interest rates in the coming weeks. Last week, a 40-year high reading of inflation in the US once again triggered fears of aggressive-and-faster rate hikes.
Investors will also look out for any reversal in the trend of FII outflows for Dalal Street. March could mean a sixth straight month of FII outflows for Indian equities.
The week that was
Last week, headline indices Sensex and Nifty50 gained more than two percent each led by IT, pharma and PSU banking stocks, snapping four back-to-back weekly losses.
During the week, Brent crude oil cooled off about 19 percent after hitting a 14-year high of $139 a barrel. India meets about 85 percent of its oil requirement through imports.
The road ahead
With state elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa now behind, the focus is likely to shift to global cues. The Federal Reserve and the Bank of England are due to decide on policy rates this week.
Any reduction in commodity prices, and diplomatic developments between Russia and Ukraine will be monitored closely, according to Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services. "If these global trends turn positive, the performance of the Indian market will be good, else it may get choppy," he said.
The market will also react to factory output data, released post-market hours on Friday, which showed growth in domestic industrial production improved to 1.3 percent in January in some respite from from a 10-month low.
Technically, a decisive move above 16,800 on the Nifty50 will make the recovery stronger, else a sideways-to-negative move will continue, according to Ajit Mishra, VP-Research at Religare Broking.
He suggests D-Street participants to stay light and wait for more clarity in the trend.
Here are the key factors and events that are likely to influence Dalal Street in the week starting March 14:
GLOBAL CUES
DateUSEuropeAsia
Mar 15UK employment numbersChina factory data, retail sales data
Mar 16 Fed rate decision, GDP forecast; oil stockpiles data
Mar 17Factory data, jobs dataBoE rate decision, minutes of last policy meet; euro zone inflation data
Mar 18Home sales data; Fed official speeches
DOMESTIC CUES
The week will begin with separate data sets on wholesale inflation and  consumer inflation in the country, due at noon and 5:30 pm respectively.
Corporate action
CompanyEx datePurposeRecord date
Arihant Capital MarketsMar 14Interim dividend Re 0.75Mar 15
DIC IndiaMar 14Final dividend Rs 3Mar 15
DIC IndiaMar 14Special dividend Rs 2Mar 15
Infibeam AvenuesMar 14Bonus issue 1:1Mar 15
NLC IndiaMar 14Interim dividend Re 1.5Mar 15
Ramkrishna ForgingsMar 14Stock split from Rs 10 to Rs 2Mar 15
Alliance Integrated MetaliksMar 15Stock split from Rs 10 to Re 1Mar 16
Brightcom GroupMar 15Bonus issue 2:3Mar 16
Rajratan Global WireMar 15Stock split from Rs 10 to Rs 2Mar 16
TVS ElectronicsMar 15Interim dividend Rs 2Mar 16
DRC Systems IndiaMar 16Stock split from Rs 10 to Re 1Mar 17
JSPLMar 16Interim dividend Re 1Mar 19
KM Sugar MillsMar 16EGM-
Metro BrandsMar 16Interim dividend Re 1.5Mar 19
Ravindra EnergyMar 16EGM-
Shiva MedicareMar 16Resolution plan suspensionMar 18
Shriram City Union FinanceMar 16Interim dividend Rs 27Mar 17
ASM TechnologiesMar 17Right issueMar 21
Ayoki MercantileMar 17EGM-
Innovative Ideals and Services (India)Mar 17EGM-
Sun TV NetworkMar 17Interim dividend Rs 5Mar 21
