D-Street week ahead: All eyes on Union Budget; auto sales, Q3 earnings, COVID to be in focus

The Union Budget for the coming financial year will take centre stage on Dalal street this week. The Economic Survey for the year ending March 2022, to be released a day prior to the presentation of the Budget in Parliament, will also be in focus to assess the resilience of the economy against the coronavirus pandemic.

Corporate earnings will also be in the spotlight once again.

As many as 38 Nifty50 stocks finished the week in the red.

Losers Gainers Stock Weekly change (%) Stock Weekly change (%) Tech Mahindra -15.4 Maruti Suzuki 6.4 Bajaj Finserv -11.9 Bajaj Auto 5.7 Wipro -10.3 Cipla 5.7 Tata Steel -10.1 Axis Bank 4.9 Titan -9.7 NTPC 3.9 Divi's -9 IndusInd 3 Bajaj Finance -8.8 SBI 2.4 Dr Reddy's -8.1 ONGC 1.2 HCL Tech -8.1 HUL 1 JSW Steel -8 Sun pharma 0.9

Around 410 stocks in the BSE 500 index -- the broadest index on the bourse -- succumbed to negative territory.

The week ahead

All eyes will be on the government's Budget for FY23. Auto sales, readings of manufacturing as well as services PMI surveys, corporate earnings and COVID updates will also be on investors' radar.

"We expect the government to continue with the growth agenda but with a roadmap for fiscal prudence... We believe the Union Budget would set the tone for the domestic market amid the global sell-off. Volatility remains high during the Budget week so participants should continue with a cautious stance and prefer hedged positions," said Ajit Mishra, VP-Research at Religare Broking.

A slew of companies are slated to report their quarterly financial results during the week, including Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Indian Oil, BPCL, HDFC, ITC, Titan and SBI.

Technical outlook

The Nifty50 is trading around its 100-day exponential moving average on the daily chart, and appears to have found a cushion at the previously established demand zone of 16,850, according to Yesha Shah, Head of Equity Research, Samco Securities. "The Nifty Bank index is bouncing from the short-term average on the daily chart. These pieces of evidence are hinting at the continuation of a major uptrend," she said.

Shah suggests traders to maintain a bullish bias as long as the 50-scrip index holds 16,850, a break below which can trigger a fall up to 16,000. She sees immediate resistance for the index at 17,650.

She expects resistance for the index at 18,300, and advises traders to maintain a cautious to mildly bullish outlook.

Religare Broking's Mishra expects the Nifty to hover in a 16,600-17,600 range. "A decisive break on the either side will trigger the next directional move," he said.

Here are the key factors and events that are likely to influence Dalal Street in the week starting January 31:

DOMESTIC CUES

Jan 31: Economic Survey for FY22, infrastructure output data

Feb 1: Union Budget, manufacturing PMI survey

Feb 2: Trade data

Feb 3: Services PMI survey

Earnings

Date Quarterly earnings Jan 31 Tata Motors, Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, Sun Pharma, Suven, DLF, Infibeam, KPIT Tech, UCO Bank, UPL, Exide, Krsnaa Feb 1 Tech Mahindra, Adani Ports, Indian Hotels, JSPL Feb 2 HDFC, Tata Consumer, Zee, Apollo Tyres, Adani Total, Adani Green, Dabur, Jubilant FoodWorks, Indian Overseas Bank, JK Lakshmi Cement, Zydus Wellness, M&M Financial, Reliance Capital, Windlas Biotech Feb 3 ITC, Titan, GAIL, Adani Power, Adani Transmission, AB Capital, Cadila, Lupin, JK Tyre, Rolex Rings Feb 4 Divi's, InterGlobe Aviation, Aditya Birla Fashion, Devyani International, Paytm Feb 5 SBI, Bank of Baroda, GoColors

IPO

AGS Transact Technologies shares will be listed on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on February 1.

Vedant Fashions' IPO to raise up to Rs 3,149 crore will hit the Street on February 4.

FII flow

Foreign fund flows will remain in focus. Last week, foreign institutional investors net sold Indian equities worth Rs 19,451.6 crore ($2.6 billion), according to provisional exchange data.

Corporate action

Stock Ex date Purpose Record date CCL Products India Jan 31 Interim dividend Rs 3 Feb 1 Masket Jan 31 Interim dividend Rs 7 Feb 1 Saregama India Jan 31 Interim dividend Rs 30 Feb 1 Visaka Industries Jan 31 Interim dividend Rs 7 Feb 1 India Grid Trust Feb 1 Income distribution (InvIT) Feb 2 Orient Electric Feb 1 Interim dividend Re 0.75 Feb 2 PCBL Feb 1 Interim dividend Rs 10 Feb 2 Concor Feb 2 Interim dividend Rs 2 Feb 3 Cosmo Films Feb 2 Interim dividend Rs 10 Feb 3 Hazoor Multi Projects Feb 2 EGM - Nakoda Group of Industries Feb 2 EGM - Powergrid Infra Investment Trust Feb 2 Income distribution (InvIT) Feb 3 Sharda Cropchem Feb 2 Interim dividend Rs 3 Feb 3 Share India Securities Feb 2 Interim dividend Rs 2 Feb 3 Torrent Pharma Feb 2 Interim dividend Rs 25 Feb 3 Wendt India Feb 2 Interim dividend Rs 20 Feb 3 Accelya Solutions India Feb 3 Interim dividend Rs 17 Feb 4 Bigbloc Construction Feb 3 Interim dividend Re 0.1 Feb 4 Dhruv Wellness Feb 3 EGM - Greenpanel Industries Feb 3 Interim dividend Rs 1.5 Feb 4 GRM Overseas Feb 3 Interim dividend Re 1 Feb 4 IEX Feb 3 Interim dividend Re 1 Feb 4 IIFL Finance Feb 3 Interim dividend Rs 3.5 Feb 4 IIFL Securities Feb 3 Interim dividend Rs 3 Feb 4 Integra Garments & Textiles Feb 3 Stock split from Rs 3 to Re 1 Feb 4 Intellivate Capital Advisors Feb 3 EGM - Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Feb 3 Interim dividend Rs 2.5 Feb 4 LA Opala RG Feb 3 Interim dividend Re 1.5 Feb 4 Motilal Oswal Financial Services Feb 3 Interim dividend Rs 7 Feb 4 NTPC Feb 3 Interim dividend Feb 5 Parshva Enterprises Feb 3 Bonus issue 205:100 Feb 4 Sanrhea Tech Textiles Feb 3 EGM - Sindhu Trade Links Feb 3 Stock split from Rs 10 to Re 1 Feb 4 SRF Feb 3 Interim dividend Rs 4.75 Feb 4 Sword-Edge Commercials Feb 3 Bonus issue 1:1 Feb 4 Symphony Feb 3 Interim dividend Rs 1 Feb 4 Transport Corp of India Feb 3 Interim dividend Rs 2 Feb 4 TCI Express Feb 3 Interim dividend Rs 3 Feb 5 Thangamayil Jewellery Feb 3 Interim dividend Rs 5 Feb 4 Upsurge Investment & Finance Feb 3 Interim dividend Re 0.5 Feb 4 Vaibhav Global Feb 3 Interim dividend Rs 1.5 Feb 5 Zensar Feb 3 Interim dividend Rs 1.5 Feb 4 Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Feb 4 Interim dividend Rs 4.5 Feb 7 Embassy Office Parks REIT Feb 4 Income distribution RITES Feb 7 Marico Feb 4 Interim dividend Rs 6.25 Feb 7 Siyaram Silk Mills Feb 4 Interim dividend Feb 7

GLOBAL CUES