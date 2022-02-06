D-Street week ahead: With Budget now behind, RBI policy review to take centre stage

All eyes will be on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Dalal Street this week, after equity benchmarks finished the Budget week with gains of more than two percent. Besides, macroeconomic data, quarterly financial results and updates on the coronavirus pandemic will be in focus. Bond yields will also be on investors' radar.

Last week, the Sensex rose 1,444.6 points or 2.5 percent and the Nifty50 added 414.4 points or 2.4 percent led by broad-based gains. The Nifty Bank climbed up 1,010 points or 2.9 percent -- a second straight weekly gain. ( Read more on the Budget week on D-Street

The yield on the 10-year bond hit a two-year high after the government announced higher borrowing in its Budget for FY23.

The week ahead

" With the timeline set by the Fed for tightening, it would be crucial to see how the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee responds especially when the government has set the growth agenda in the Union Budget," said Ajit Mishra, VP-Research at Religare Broking.

A slew of companies are slated to report their earnings for the October-December period this week, including Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, Godrej Consumer, Mahindra & Mahindra, Ashok Leyland, TVS Motor, Divi's, ACC, Berger Paints, Dr Lal Pathlabs and IRCTC.

"The earnings season has been a mixed bag so far... IT and select private banking and auto companies have posted a decent performance... Consumer-driven sectors like FMCG, consumer durables and pharma have posted a muted show," said Mishra.

Technical outlook

The Nifty50 appears to be facing resistance around its 20-day exponential moving average and forming a lower top , according to Yesha Shah, Head of Equity Research, Samco Securities.

"On the contrary, the Nifty Bank has made a higher high and is exhibiting a bullish undertone due to recent outperformance in the PSU banks. As long as the Nifty does not break below 16,850, it is more likely that the lower top formed on the daily chart may end up being a minor decline," she said.

Shah suggests traders to maintain a neutral to mildly bullish outlook for the week, with immediate resistance expected at 17,800.

Religare Broking's Mishra expects recommends focusing on sector-specific opportunities and keeping a check on leveraged positions. He sees support for the Nifty at 17,350 and 17,000 in case profit taking continues, and resistance in the 17,850-18,000 zone.

Here are the key factors and events that are likely to influence Dalal Street in the week starting February 7:

DOMESTIC CUES

Feb 9: RBI rate decision

Feb 11: IIP data

Earnings

Date Quarterly earnings Feb 7 Coal India, Clean Science*, Indian Bank, Minda Industries, Nalco, TVS Motor Company, Union Bank Feb 8 Bharti Airtel, Godrej Consumer, IRCTC, IGL, AstraZeneca, Bata, Escorts, Data Patterns*, Latent View*, Stove Kraft* Feb 9 Aurobindo Pharma, Berger Paints, SAIL, ACC, Tata Power, Bosch, GMR Infra, Nykaa*, Paras Defence*, PowerGrid, Prestige Estates Feb 10 Hindalco, Hero MotoCorp, M&M, Dr Lal, MRF, HAL, Bharat Forge, Tata Chemicals, Trent, Lemontree, Krishna Institute*, Zomato* Feb 11 Ashok Leyland, Divi's, Indigo Paints*, Voltas

*IPO in 2021

IPO

Bidding for Vedant Fashions' IPO will close on February 8, and the allotment of shares likely on February 11.

Adani Wilmar shares are likely to be listed on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Tuesday.

FII flow

Foreign fund flows will remain in focus. Last week, foreign institutional investors net sold Indian equities worth Rs 2.1 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Corporate action

Stock Ex date Purpose Record date Cofroge Feb 7 Interim dividend Rs 13 Feb 8 Control Print Feb 7 Interim dividend Rs 4 Feb 8 Exide Industries Feb 7 Interim dividend Rs 2 Feb 8 Infibeam Avenues Feb 7 Interim dividend Re 0.05 Feb 8 KEI industries Feb 7 Interim dividend Rs 2.5 Feb 8 Kewal Kiran Clothing Feb 7 Interim dividend Rs 4 Feb 8 Nirmitee Robotics India Feb 7 EGM - Route Mobile Feb 7 Interim dividend Rs 3 Feb 8 Blue Dart Feb 8 Interim dividend Rs 25 Feb 9 Gravita India Feb 8 Interim dividend Rs 3 Feb 9 HIL Feb 8 Interim dividend Rs 20 Feb 9 Kirloskar Pneumatic Feb 8 Interim dividend Rs 1.6 Feb 9 MK Exim India Feb 8 Bonus issue 2:1 Feb 9 NIIT Feb 8 Interim dividend Rs 3 Feb 9 Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care Feb 8 Interim dividend Rs 95 Feb 9 Schaeffler India Feb 8 Stock Split From Rs10/- to Rs2/- Feb 9 Aarti Drugs Feb 9 Interim dividend Rs 1 Feb 10 Bharat Electronics Feb 9 Interim dividend Rs 1.5 Feb 10 Gillette India Feb 9 Interim dividend Rs 33 Feb 10 GPT Infraprojects Feb 9 Interim dividend Rs 1.5 Feb 10 Indian Oil Feb 9 Interim dividend Rs 4 Feb 10 Orient Cement Feb 9 Interim dividend Re 0.75 Feb 10 Sun Pharma Feb 9 Interim dividend Rs 7 Feb 10 Alkem Laboratories Feb 10 Interim dividend Rs 30 Feb 12 Apcotex Industries Feb 10 Interim dividend Rs 2 Feb 11 Bajaj Consumer Care Feb 10 Interim dividend Rs 4 Feb 12 BPCL Feb 10 Interim dividend Rs 5 Feb 11 Cholamandalam Investment Feb 10 Interim dividend Re 1.3 Feb 11 LT Foods Feb 10 Interim dividend Re 0.5 Feb 11 Dhanuka Agritech Feb 10 Interim dividend Rs 8 Feb 12 Emami Feb 10 Interim dividend Rs 4 Feb 11 GMM Pfaudler Feb 10 Interim dividend Re 1 Feb 11 Greenlam Industries Feb 10 Stock split from Rs 5 to Re 1 Feb 11 IRB InvIT Fund Feb 10 Income distribution (InvIT) Feb 12 Jubilant Ingrevia Feb 10 Interim dividend Rs 2.5 Feb 11 KPIT Technologies Feb 10 Interim dividend Rs 1.25 Feb 11 Kretto Syscon Feb 10 Stock Split From Rs10/- to Rs1/- Feb 11 Kretto Syscon Feb 10 Bonus issue 1:10 Feb 11 MAS Financial Services Feb 10 Interim dividend Re 1.25 Feb 12 NACL Industries Feb 10 Interim dividend Re 0.15 Feb 11 Nitin Spinners Feb 10 Interim dividend Rs 1.5 Feb 11 Selan Exploration Tech Feb 10 Interim dividend Feb 12 Shivalik Bimetal Controls Feb 10 Interim dividend Rs 0.5 Feb 12 Shree Cement Feb 10 Interim dividend Rs 45 Feb 12 Shree Ganesh Biotech Feb 10 Stock split from Rs 10 to Re 1 Feb 11 SPML Infra Feb 10 EGM - Torrent Power Feb 10 Interim dividend Rs 9 Feb 11 TTK Prestige Feb 10 Interim dividend Rs 2.5 Feb 12 VRL Logistics Feb 10 Interim dividend Rs 8 Feb 11 Acrysil Feb 11 Interim dividend Rs 1.2 Feb 14 ASM Technologies Feb 11 Interim dividend Rs 2.5 Feb 14 Balrampur Chini Mills Feb 11 Interim dividend Rs 2.5 Feb 14 BLS International Services Feb 11 Interim dividend Re 1 Feb 14 Gothi Plascon Feb 11 Interim dividend Re 1 Feb 14 Nouveau Global Ventures Feb 11 EGM - Sona BLW Precision Forgings Feb 11 Interim dividend Re 0.77 Feb 14

GLOBAL CUES