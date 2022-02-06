D-Street week ahead: With Budget now behind, RBI policy review to take centre stage

By Sandeep Singh   IST (Updated)
Key factors to watch on Dalal Street: The RBI policy outcome will be in the spotlight in the market this week. Besides, corporate earnings and updates on COVID will remain in focus. Here are a few important things to track this week.

All eyes will be on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Dalal Street this week, after equity benchmarks finished the Budget week with gains of more than two percent. Besides, macroeconomic data, quarterly financial results and updates on the coronavirus pandemic will be in focus. Bond yields will also be on investors' radar.
Last week, the Sensex rose 1,444.6 points or 2.5 percent and the Nifty50 added 414.4 points or 2.4 percent led by broad-based gains. The Nifty Bank climbed up 1,010 points or 2.9 percent -- a second straight weekly gain. (Read more on the Budget week on D-Street)
The yield on the 10-year bond hit a two-year high after the government announced higher borrowing in its Budget for FY23.
The week ahead
"With the timeline set by the Fed for tightening, it would be crucial to see how the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee responds especially when the government has set the growth agenda in the Union Budget," said Ajit Mishra, VP-Research at Religare Broking.
A slew of companies are slated to report their earnings for the October-December period this week, including Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, Godrej Consumer, Mahindra & Mahindra, Ashok Leyland, TVS Motor, Divi's, ACC, Berger Paints, Dr Lal Pathlabs and IRCTC.
"The earnings season has been a mixed bag so far... IT and select private banking and auto companies have posted a decent performance... Consumer-driven sectors like FMCG, consumer durables and pharma have posted a muted show," said Mishra.
Technical outlook
The Nifty50 appears to be facing resistance around its 20-day exponential moving average and forming a lower top, according to Yesha Shah, Head of Equity Research, Samco Securities.
"On the contrary, the Nifty Bank has made a higher high and is exhibiting a bullish undertone due to recent outperformance in the PSU banks. As long as the Nifty does not break below 16,850, it is more likely that the lower top formed on the daily chart may end up being a minor decline," she said. 
Shah suggests traders to maintain a neutral to mildly bullish outlook for the week, with immediate resistance expected at 17,800.
Religare Broking's Mishra expects recommends focusing on sector-specific opportunities and keeping a check on leveraged positions. He sees support for the Nifty at 17,350 and 17,000 in case profit taking continues, and resistance in the 17,850-18,000 zone.
Here are the key factors and events that are likely to influence Dalal Street in the week starting February 7:
DOMESTIC CUES
Feb 9: RBI rate decision
Feb 11: IIP data
Earnings
DateQuarterly earnings
Feb 7Coal India, Clean Science*, Indian Bank, Minda Industries, Nalco, TVS Motor Company, Union Bank
Feb 8Bharti Airtel, Godrej Consumer, IRCTC, IGL, AstraZeneca, Bata, Escorts, Data Patterns*, Latent View*, Stove Kraft*
Feb 9Aurobindo Pharma, Berger Paints, SAIL, ACC, Tata Power, Bosch, GMR Infra, Nykaa*, Paras Defence*, PowerGrid, Prestige Estates
Feb 10Hindalco, Hero MotoCorp, M&M, Dr Lal, MRF, HAL, Bharat Forge, Tata Chemicals, Trent, Lemontree, Krishna Institute*, Zomato*
Feb 11Ashok Leyland, Divi's, Indigo Paints*, Voltas
*IPO in 2021
IPO
Bidding for Vedant Fashions' IPO will close on February 8, and the allotment of shares likely on February 11.
Adani Wilmar shares are likely to be listed on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Tuesday.
FII flow
Foreign fund flows will remain in focus. Last week, foreign institutional investors net sold Indian equities worth Rs 2.1 crore, according to provisional exchange data.
Corporate action
StockEx datePurposeRecord date
CofrogeFeb 7Interim dividend Rs 13Feb 8
Control PrintFeb 7Interim dividend Rs 4Feb 8
Exide IndustriesFeb 7Interim dividend Rs 2Feb 8
Infibeam AvenuesFeb 7Interim dividend Re 0.05Feb 8
KEI industriesFeb 7Interim dividend Rs 2.5Feb 8
Kewal Kiran ClothingFeb 7Interim dividend Rs 4Feb 8
Nirmitee Robotics IndiaFeb 7EGM-
Route MobileFeb 7Interim dividend Rs 3Feb 8
Blue DartFeb 8Interim dividend Rs 25Feb 9
Gravita IndiaFeb 8Interim dividend Rs 3Feb 9
HILFeb 8Interim dividend Rs 20Feb 9
Kirloskar PneumaticFeb 8Interim dividend Rs 1.6Feb 9
MK Exim IndiaFeb 8Bonus issue 2:1Feb 9
NIITFeb 8Interim dividend Rs 3Feb 9
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health CareFeb 8Interim dividend Rs 95Feb 9
Schaeffler IndiaFeb 8Stock Split From Rs10/- to Rs2/-Feb 9
Aarti DrugsFeb 9Interim dividend Rs 1Feb 10
Bharat ElectronicsFeb 9Interim dividend Rs 1.5Feb 10
Gillette IndiaFeb 9Interim dividend Rs 33Feb 10
GPT InfraprojectsFeb 9Interim dividend Rs 1.5Feb 10
Indian OilFeb 9Interim dividend Rs 4Feb 10
Orient CementFeb 9Interim dividend Re 0.75Feb 10
Sun PharmaFeb 9Interim dividend Rs 7Feb 10
Alkem LaboratoriesFeb 10Interim dividend Rs 30Feb 12
Apcotex IndustriesFeb 10Interim dividend Rs 2Feb 11
Bajaj Consumer CareFeb 10Interim dividend Rs 4Feb 12
BPCLFeb 10Interim dividend Rs 5Feb 11
Cholamandalam InvestmentFeb 10Interim dividend Re 1.3Feb 11
LT FoodsFeb 10Interim dividend Re 0.5Feb 11
Dhanuka AgritechFeb 10Interim dividend Rs 8Feb 12
EmamiFeb 10Interim dividend Rs 4Feb 11
GMM PfaudlerFeb 10Interim dividend Re 1Feb 11
Greenlam IndustriesFeb 10Stock split from Rs 5 to Re 1Feb 11
IRB InvIT FundFeb 10Income distribution (InvIT)Feb 12
Jubilant IngreviaFeb 10Interim dividend Rs 2.5Feb 11
KPIT TechnologiesFeb 10Interim dividend Rs 1.25Feb 11
Kretto SysconFeb 10Stock Split From Rs10/- to Rs1/-Feb 11
Kretto SysconFeb 10Bonus issue 1:10Feb 11
MAS Financial ServicesFeb 10Interim dividend Re 1.25Feb 12
NACL IndustriesFeb 10Interim dividend Re 0.15Feb 11
Nitin SpinnersFeb 10Interim dividend Rs 1.5Feb 11
Selan Exploration TechFeb 10Interim dividendFeb 12
Shivalik Bimetal ControlsFeb 10Interim dividend Rs 0.5Feb 12
Shree CementFeb 10Interim dividend Rs 45Feb 12
Shree Ganesh BiotechFeb 10Stock split from Rs 10 to Re 1Feb 11
SPML InfraFeb 10EGM-
Torrent PowerFeb 10Interim dividend Rs 9Feb 11
TTK PrestigeFeb 10Interim dividend Rs 2.5Feb 12
VRL LogisticsFeb 10Interim dividend Rs 8Feb 11
AcrysilFeb 11Interim dividend Rs 1.2Feb 14
ASM TechnologiesFeb 11Interim dividend Rs 2.5Feb 14
Balrampur Chini MillsFeb 11Interim dividend Rs 2.5Feb 14
BLS International ServicesFeb 11Interim dividend Re 1Feb 14
Gothi PlasconFeb 11Interim dividend Re 1Feb 14
Nouveau Global VenturesFeb 11EGM-
Sona BLW Precision ForgingsFeb 11Interim dividend Re 0.77Feb 14
GLOBAL CUES
DateUSEuropeAsia
Feb 7China services PMI
Feb 8Trade data
Feb 9Crude oil stockpile
Feb 10Inflation, jobs data
Feb 11UK GDP numbers
