D-Mart profit jumps 53% in Q4: What should you do with the stock now?

Updated : May 10, 2021 11:53:46 IST

The company's revenue from operations in Q4 rose 18.47 percent to Rs 7,411.68 crore as against Rs 6,255.93 crore in the year-ago period.
Avenue Supermarts CEO and managing director Neville Noronha said the financial year 2020-21 has been a challenging year for D-Mart business.
JPMorgan downgraded the stock to 'underweight' with a target at Rs 2,700 per share.
Published : May 10, 2021 11:53 AM IST

