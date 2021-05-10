D-Mart profit jumps 53% in Q4: What should you do with the stock now? Updated : May 10, 2021 11:53:46 IST The company's revenue from operations in Q4 rose 18.47 percent to Rs 7,411.68 crore as against Rs 6,255.93 crore in the year-ago period. Avenue Supermarts CEO and managing director Neville Noronha said the financial year 2020-21 has been a challenging year for D-Mart business. JPMorgan downgraded the stock to 'underweight' with a target at Rs 2,700 per share. Published : May 10, 2021 11:53 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply