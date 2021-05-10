D-Mart profit jumps 53% in Q4: What should you do with the stock now?

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates the supermarket chain D-Mart, reported a 53 percent jump in its net profit to Rs 414 crore for the March quarter. It had posted a net profit of Rs 271 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company's revenue from operations in Q4 rose 18.47 percent to Rs 7,411.68 crore as against Rs 6,255.93 crore in the year-ago period.

However, for the financial year 2020-21, Avenue Supermarts' net profit was down 15.5 percent at Rs 1,099.43 crore. It was Rs 1,300.98 crore in the previous year. Its revenue from operations in the fiscal was down 2.92 percent to Rs 24,143.06 crore. It was Rs 24,870.20 crore in 2019-20.

Avenue Supermarts CEO and managing director Neville Noronha said the financial year 2020-21 has been a challenging year for D-Mart business as the year began amid a strict lockdown after the emergence of COVID-19. The economy gradually opened after May 2020 and the second half of the year was progressing towards recovery.

Brokerages remained mixed on the stock despite strong March quarter results. While JPMorgan downgraded the stock to 'underweight', Goldman Sachs had a 'buy' call but cut its target price. Motilal Oswal and ICICI Direct have a 'neutral' call on the stock.

Here's what brokerages have to say about the earnings:

JPMorgan

The brokerage downgraded the stock to 'underweight' with a target at Rs 2,700 per share. As per JPMorgan, the risk-reward was unfavourable for the stock considering the severity of the second COVID wave and the competitive landscape. The second COVID wave may delay revival for footfalls into stores, it said.

Goldman Sachs

The brokerage has a 'buy' call on the stock but cut its target price to Rs 3,290 per share from Rs 3,472 earlier. “We incorporate higher January-March quarter revenues and the negative impact of the lockdown in the first quarter of FY22 in our model and change our FY21E-29E EPS estimates by +1 percent to -11 percent," the brokerage noted.

Higher-than-expected competition, higher-than-expected losses in online business and higher-than-expected disruptions due to the COVID-19 related lockdown measures are the key risks, it said.

Prabhudas Lilladher

The brokerage has a 'buy' call on the stock with a target at Rs 3,360 per share. The brokerage remains optimistic about the long-term growth story of D-Mart.

"The worst seems over, although near term outlook remains weak due to disruption led by night curfew, weekend closure in certain cities, supply issues in non FMCG goods and mix impact as apparel, laundry, footwear and travel segments remain impacted," the brokerage noted.

Motilal Oswal

The brokerage has a 'neutral' call on the stock with a target at Rs 2,850 per share. MOSL expects D-Mart to deliver an FY20-23E revenue/PAT CAGR of 23 percent. Unlike other retailers, grocery retailers such as DMart have seen swift earnings recovery from COVID-19, it said.

ICICI Direct