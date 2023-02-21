English
Cyient announces partnership with Thingtrax to enable manufacturers cut costs, improve efficiency

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 21, 2023 3:13:04 PM IST (Published)

Cyient's end-to-end manufacturing services suite and the Thingtrax solution allow manufacturing leaders to improve operational efficiency by engaging people at every level to embrace a high-performance culture. 

Global engineering and technology solutions company Cyient Ltd. has entered into a partnership with Thingtrax to improve efficiency and cut costs for manufacturers. The technology solutions provider announced on Tuesday that it has partnered with Thingtrax in order to help manufacturers reduce costs and increase efficiency.

With the help of artificial intelligence-led data, the Cyient-Thingtrax partnership will enable manufacturers globally to improve their performance throughout the entire range of manufacturing operations.


Cyient's end-to-end manufacturing services suite and the Thingtrax solution allow manufacturing leaders to improve operational efficiency by engaging people at every level to embrace a high-performance culture.

In the December quarter, Cyient reported a strong performance with revenue growth at 12.7 percent compared to the September period, while the EBITDA margin expanded to 13.2 percent from 10.1 percent quarter-on-quarter.

Its order intake in the services business grew 83 percent quarter-on-quarter to $237.1 million.

Commenting on the results, Krishna Bodanapu, MD and CEO of the company told CNBC-TV18 that a large part of the business was coming back, and they expect to see a meaningful acceleration in demand.

He also mentioned that they anticipate an uptick in military spending on the defence side, which will contribute to a meaningful acceleration of the December quarter revenue growth.

Shares of the company are trading 1.28 percent higher at Rs 951.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
