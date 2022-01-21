Cyient shares trim early gains; trade lower as brokerages turn bearish

Cyient Limited shares declined a percent to trade in the red territory on Friday after gaining more than 3 percent earlier in the session after the engineering, manufacturing, and digital technology solutions company posted a strong result for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Its consolidated net profit jumped 38 percent year-on-year to Rs 131.7 crore on the back of strong performance across key accounts.

Revenue from operations increased 13.3 percent to Rs 1,183.4 crore during the quarter under review as compared to Rs 1,044.3 crore in the same period last fiscal year, the company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

According to global brokerage Morgan Stanley, the company’s revenue performance has lagged significantly as compared to midcap peers. It has an ‘underweight’ call on the Cyient stock and has reduced the target price to Rs 900 from Rs 950 earlier.

Until the growth gap narrows, the valuation discount could remain deep, Morgan Stanely, adding that the FY22 revenue guidance nudged lower. It also sees headwinds for margin in FY23 despite solid performance in FY22.

ICICI Securities too downgraded its rating on the stock from ‘buy’ to ‘add.’ The brokerage firm has also cut the target price to Rs1,110 from Rs1,135. The stock was quoted at Rs 973.30 at the time of writing.

“While demand outlook for services segment remained stable, it was downgraded for DLM to low single-digit (vs 20% earlier) for FY22 due to supply-side challenges with no clarity on recovery timeline. A downgrade in guidance was disappointing and we believe DLM business will be a drag on the overall company performance going forward,” ICICI Securities’ report said in the report.

However, Krishna Bodanapu, Managing Director of Cyient, told CNBC-TV18 that business momentum is very strong and there will be an acceleration in demand in the coming year. Once the aerospace and railways recover, the company will get back to industry-leading growth, he added.

At 1:32 pm, the Cyient shares were trading half a percent lower at Rs 971.15 on the BSE and half a percent on the NSE to trade at Rs 971.35.

The stock has corrected more than 5 percent in the past five days. However, it has given a return of more than 90 percent to investors in the past year as against the benchmark index Sensex which has gained 19 percent during the period.