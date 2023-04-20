Cyient Q4 results: Net profit at Rs 163 crore, beats estimates

Shares of Cyient Ltd ended at Rs 1,091.45, up by Rs 21.65, or 2.02 percent on the BSE.

IT company Cyient Ltd on Thursday reported a 5.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 163.2 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 154.20 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 161.5 crore for the quarter under review.

In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 1,751.4 crore during the period under review, up 30 percent against Rs Rs 1,230.6 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

The company's earnings before tax (EBIT) increased 16.9 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 249.4 crore from Rs 213.3 crore, according to the regulatory exchange filing by the company to the stock exchanges.

EBIT margin stood at 14.2 percent in the March quarter compared with 13.2 percent in the December quarter. In dollar terms, Cyient Ltd's revenue stood at $213 million in the March quarter compared with $197 million in the December quarter.

Krishna Bodanapu, executive vice chairman and managing director of Cyient, said, "This quarter, we won five large deals worth over $ 185 million and saw a 38.4 percent YoY growth in consolidated services revenue. We also completed three strategic acquisitions to extend our service offerings portfolio and enter newer markets."

The company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 16 per equity share, on the par value of Rs 5 a share, for FY23.

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Cyient Ltd ended at Rs 1,091.45, up by Rs 21.65, or 2.02 percent on the BSE.