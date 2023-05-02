Cyient official acquitted by US court on no-poaching norm violation case

The US DoJ alleged that a Cyient executive violated the Sherman Act for an alleged ‘no-poach’ agreement.

IT firm Cyient on Tuesday said that a federal court has acquitted its executive after dismissing the charges of an alleged violation of the 'no-poach' agreement in the US Department of Justice (DoJ) case.

The case, brought by the US DoJ, was dismissed mid-trial by the federal court on April 28, 2023. The US DoJ alleged that a Cyient executive violated the Sherman Act for an alleged ‘no-poach’ agreement.

The lawsuit was initiated in December 2021 for the alleged illegal suppression of competition and wages by restricting the hiring and recruiting of engineers in violation of the Sherman Act by six aerospace executives.

Meanwhile, the IT firm said that the associated civil class action lawsuit naming Cyient Inc as a co-defendant continues.

Further, Cyient said that it strongly denies all allegations and is taking all necessary steps for its defense. It believes that this matter will have no materially adverse effect on the company's operations, finances, or liquidity.

In the March quarter, the company's results beat expectations, particularly on the US Dollar revenue growth front while the net profit stood at Rs 163 crore. Cyient reported US Dollar revenue growth of 8.1 percent on a sequential basis, higher than consensus expectations of 6.7 percent.

Shares of Cyient were trading 0.32 percent higher at Rs 1,183.70.