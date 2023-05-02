Cyient official acquitted by US court on no-poaching norm violation case

The US DoJ alleged that a Cyient executive violated the Sherman Act for an alleged ‘no-poach’ agreement.

IT firm Cyient on Tuesday said that a federal court has acquitted its executive after dismissing the charges of an alleged violation of the 'no-poach' agreement in the US Department of Justice (DoJ) case.

The case, brought by the US DoJ, was dismissed mid-trial by the federal court on April 28, 2023. The US DoJ alleged that a Cyient executive violated the Sherman Act for an alleged ‘no-poach’ agreement.