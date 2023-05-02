Breaking News
Govt considers HZL's plan to buy Vedanta's zinc assets a closed chapter
Cyient official acquitted by US court on no-poaching norm violation case

Cyient official acquitted by US court on no-poaching norm violation case
By CNBCTV18.com May 2, 2023 1:04:48 PM IST (Published)

The US DoJ alleged that a Cyient executive violated the Sherman Act for an alleged ‘no-poach’ agreement.

IT firm Cyient on Tuesday said that a federal court has acquitted its executive after dismissing the charges of an alleged violation of the 'no-poach' agreement in the US Department of Justice (DoJ) case.

The case, brought by the US DoJ, was dismissed mid-trial by the federal court on April 28, 2023. The US DoJ alleged that a Cyient executive violated the Sherman Act for an alleged ‘no-poach’ agreement.


The lawsuit was initiated in December 2021 for the alleged illegal suppression of competition and wages by restricting the hiring and recruiting of engineers in violation of the Sherman Act by six aerospace executives.

