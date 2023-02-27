Motilal Oswal sees 38% upside in Cyient if these scenarios fall into place

Motilal Oswal said that challenges under the Aerospace and Communications segment, which is nearly half of the services revenue, have bottomed out.

Brokerage Motilal Oswal has maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on global engineering and technology solutions company Cyient Ltd. and sees a potential upside of 21 percent from current levels, as it finds the company's valuations to be highly attractive.

The brokerage observed that Cyient's operating performance has been weak over the last few years as growth engines remained weak and execution challenges marred the overall topline growth.

However, the note said that challenges under the Aerospace and Communications segment, which is nearly half of the services revenue, have bottomed out and these segments may improve and stimulate overall organic growth. The brokerage expects these segments to improve and stimulate overall organic growth for Cyient.

Inorganic components and gradual recovery in the Design-Led Manufacturing (DLM) business will also amplify Cyient's revenue growth, according to Motilal Oswal.

Motilal Oswal finds Cyient's current valuations of 14 times financial year 2024 earnings per share as "highly attractive" and gives them more comfort to maintain their buy recommendation.

The brokerage expects the Cyient DLM’s (design-led manufacturing) business outlook to remain supportive on the back of an improved electronics manufacturing ecosystem in India even as the vertical has underperformed the company’s expectations in the past.

A dedicated leadership and a potential listing should result in more focused go to market and client mining which could also act as a potential upside to Cyient's valuation, the report added.

Motilal Oswal considers the management's aspiration of reaching $1 billion in revenue run-rate for the consolidated entity with 15-15.5 percent margin by the last quarter of the next financial year as a "bull case scenario." In case this works out, the brokerage expects significant re-rating potential for the stock and result in a potential upside of 38 percent from current levels.

However, its base case for Cyient remains the same due to the ongoing macro headwinds and company-level execution challenges.

Shares of Cyient are trading 0.7 percent lower at Rs 960.