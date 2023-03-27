Cyient extends gains after Friday's surge, shares hit 52-week high

The IT company also hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,011.65 per share on Friday as trading volume surged by more than three times.
Shares of global engineering and technology solutions company Cyient Ltd. gained more than 2 percent during intraday trade to hit a fresh 52-week high on Monday, extending its rally for the second day in a row.
The stock has gained close to 9 percent over the last two sessions, adding to Friday's 6 percent gains.
Cyient shares have gained nearly 25 percent in the past year as brokerages have placed high bets on the stock.
Earlier this month, Morgan Stanley picked Cyient as one of its favourite IT stocks and double-upgraded the company to overweight from underweight while raising its price target to Rs 1,100 from Rs 730 earlier.
The brokerage said that Cyient's company-specific initiatives are helping the margin while carving out the products business will lead to value unlocking.
Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal last month maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on Cyient and projected a potential upside of 21 percent. The brokerage observed that Cyient's operating performance has been weak over the last few years.
However, challenges under the Aerospace and Communications segment, which is nearly half of the services revenue, have bottomed out and these segments may improve and stimulate overall organic growth.
Cyient reported a strong performance in the December quarter with revenue growth at 12.7 percent compared to the September quarter. The EBIT margin expanded to 13.2 percent from 10.1 percent. Order intake in the services business grew 83 percent quarter-on-quarter to $237.1 million. The company also won five large deals in services with a total contract potential of $59.2 million.
Shares of Cyient are trading 0.54 percent higher at Rs 1,006.60.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
