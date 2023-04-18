Cyient shares end at 52-week high, up 35% for the year

Earlier this month, Cyient’s IT services subsidiary Cyient DLM got approval from SEBI for launching its initial public offering.

Shares of Cyient Ltd. ended at a new 52-week high of Rs 1,114.95 per piece on the BSE on Tuesday.

The global engineering and technology solutions company’s shares have gained 35 percent in the past year, while the stock currently courts a market capitalisation of Rs 12,219 crore.

With today’s high, the technology stock has climbed over 54 percent from its 52-week low of Rs 724 per share recorded on November 3.

Earlier this month, Cyient’s IT services subsidiary Cyient DLM got approval from the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for launching its initial public offering. The public offering consists of a fresh issue of nearly Rs 740 crore with no offer for sale portion.

Last month, Morgan Stanley picked Cyient as one of its most preferred IT stocks, double-upgrading it to an “Overweight” status from “Underweight”, and raising the price target on the stock to Rs 1,100 per share from Rs 730.

Morgan Stanley believes that Cyient’s company-specific initiatives are aiding its margins while carving out the products business will help in value unlocking.

In February 2023, Motilal Oswal maintained its “Buy” rating on the IT company, stating that Cyient’s operating performance remained weak over the past few years as growth engines remained weak and execution challenges weakened the overall top-line growth.